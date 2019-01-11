This £11 face mask that 'REMOVES' blackheads has over 3000 five-star reviews on Amazon

The 'magic' product has been praised for removing users' blackheads. Picture: Vassuol

By Polly Foreman

A 'magic' face mask that actually works has been praised on Amazon for completely getting rid of blackheads

If you're currently embarked on a life long quest to find a blackhead remover that actually works (same), then we *might* just be about to bring you the best news you've ever heard in your life.

Because an £11 face mask has racked up over 3000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with many claiming the product has REMOVED their blackheads completely.

Is this face mask the miracle product that will cure your blackhead problem? Picture: Vassuol

The peel-off pask from Vassuol is aptly called 'Suction Black Mask', works by penetrating the inside of clogged pores and pulling out blackheads. The product recommends that users apply a thin layer of the product with a synthetic brush across their T-zone and peel it off after 15 minutes.

Consumers have flocked to the comment section to praise the 'magic' product, and many have posted before and after pictures that speak for themselves.

Over 3000 people have flocked to the reviews section to praise the product. Picture: Amazon

One commenter wrote that not only did the product get rid of blackheads, but also "unwanted facial hair".

She added: "The second time around was even better, a lot more stuff came out. Will give my skin a breather and will do it again."

Another wrote: "I am very very pleased with this black mask. I used it on my husband and myself, it does remove black/white head near perfectly. My husband suffers from severe blackheads, when we were using this mask we didn't have high hopes from it.

Commenters have warned that pulling off the face mask can be a painful experience. Picture: Amazon

"But to our surpise, it nearly pulled all his black/white heads and left his skin smooth and vibrant. I do not suffer from black heads that severely but this mask really helped clean by skin by unclogging my pores and removing dirt.

"My skin feels very soft and delicare after the use. I am sticking with this mask going forward. It has worked wonders for me and my husband. Kudos to its awesome formula."

One user was initially sceptical as she "didn't think it was possible to remove blackheads from any peel-off mask", but added: "I tried it, and lo & behold - IT WORKED!!"

