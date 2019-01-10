The most unfit town in the UK has been revealed - is it where YOU'RE from?

The most (and least) fit regions in the UK have been revealed (stock image). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

The most and least fit towns in the country - measured by how much exercise their inhabitants do - have been revealed

Have you spent all January in the gym working on #NewYearNewYou? Have you attempted to do so but actually ended up on the sofa each night eating chocolate biscuits? Do neither of the previous questions apply to you and the very thought of doing exercise, in January or otherwise, makes you feel a bit sick?

If you answered yes to any of the above, you may be interested to know that the UK regions with the most (and least) fit and active residents have been revealed.

And let's just say if you live in Slough, we're guessing the third scenario is the one that got your head nodding.

The study was conducted by examining data from Government and Sport England on weekly and monthly exercise and lifestyle habit (stock image). Picture: Getty

Barratt London studied the most recent Government and Sport England datasets to determine the most and least fit homes in England, and compiled a handy breakdown of regions. Check out the full lists below:

The top 5 fittest regions in England are:

1) Exeter

2) City of London

3) Hackney

4) Cambridge

5) Fareham

A whopping 79% of Exeter residents exercise for 150 minutes or more per week, and 30% walk to work five times per week. In addition, only 14.51% exercise for less than 30 minutes per week.

The City of London was among the most fittest regions in the country (stock image). Picture: Getty

The top 5 least fit regions in England are:

1) Slough

2) Wolverhampton

3) Sandwell

4) Stoke-on-Trent

5) Dudley

Poor old Slough has just over 50% of residents exercising for more than 150 minutes per week, and 35% exercising for less than 30 minutes per week. It also has the lowest proportion of residents in England walking or cycling (whether for work or leisure).



NOW READ:

Bridezilla demands bridesmaids take LIE DETECTOR after public humiliation

ASOS accused of adding ‘padding’ to plus size model in lingerie photos

Disabled man, 26 and his girlfriend, 25 attacked by trolls who brand their relationship 'disgusting'