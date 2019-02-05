Woman claims £7 Glycolic Acid and £12 moisturiser CLEARED her 'agonising' eczema

A woman has praised the simple skincare routine with soothing her eczema in a matter of days. Picture: Reddit

A woman has claimed a simple £20 skincare routine cleared up her eczema on her face

A woman has praised two affordable skincare products for getting rid of her facial eczema - and the set will cost you less than £20.

A user on Reddit explained that her best friend had suffered from 'agonising' eczema for 27 years, but that it had cleared up within days after using the two products.

These are The Ordinary's £6.90 Glycolic Acid toner and CeraVe's £12 tub of moisturiser.

A patch test is required for the exfoliator as it can irritate eczema further. Picture: The Ordinary

A woman has praised her skincare routine for improving her eczema in a matter of days. Picture: CeraVe

The friend wrote: "So my best friend has suffered with extremely irritating and painful eczema all over her face and body for 27 years.

"She has tried countless creams and had numerous doctor visits about it.

"I gave her half a bottle of The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% and one of the large CeraVe moisturisers in the tub.

"She used both every morning and evening for 3 days and her skin is the best it's ever looked!"

She also posted some before an after pictures, which indeed show that her skin seems to have cleared up significantly.

The before and after pictures were posted to Reddit. Picture: Reddit

The product description for the CeraVe moisturiser reads: "Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Moisturizing Cream provides all day hydration for dry to very dry skin while helping to restore the protective skin barrier.

"This rich, non-greasy cream, with 3 essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, provides all day hydration after just one use."

And The Ordinary's Glycolic Acid states: "The concentrated formula boasts a 7% solution of Glycolic Acid, an alpha hydroxyl acid that gently exfoliates the surface layer to restore clarity and visibly improve uneven textures with a balanced pH for maximum efficacy."

A patch test is required, however, as the acid can irritate eczema further.

