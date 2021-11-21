Best Black Friday TV deals 2021: From LG and Sony to Samsung and Panasonic
21 November 2021, 21:20
Black Friday TV deals 2021: the best deals on TVs in the UK this year.
Black Friday is just around the corner, meaning there's no better time to treat yourself to an early Christmas present.
Originating in America, Black Friday is the name given to the day in which many stores take huge chunks off the price of popular goods.
It falls on the first Friday after Thanksgiving, which this year is November 26.
If you're planning to upgrade your TV, there are loads of incredible deals from a range of brands this year.
Sony 65-inch BRAVIA Smart TV
Black Friday price: £999.00
RRP: £1,299.00
This Smart TV features X Motion Clarity, making for incredible quality clear pictures. It also comes with a voice remote, which is supported by Google Assistant.
Samsung 75 Inch Smart TV
Black Friday deal: £749.00
RRP: £1,299.00
This Smart TV from Samsung offers incredible visuals, crisp audio, and can be home to your favourite apps.
TCL 43 Inch Smart Android TV
Black Friday deal: £269.00
RRP: £349.00
This Smart TV is built with an Android ecosystem and Google Assistant, and supports apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.
LG 43 inch 4K Smart LED TV
Black Friday deal: £378.36
RRP: £499.99
This TV comes with vibrant picture quality, and it's Freeview Play, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Google Assistant and Alexa compatible.
Panasonic 2021 40 inch 4K LED HDR Smart TV
Black Friday price: £420.09
RRP: £549.99
This model comes with Android TV, which simplifies your TV experience and allows you to access 400,000+ movies and shows in one place.
Sharp 1T 32 Inch TV
Black Friday price: £168.99
RRP: £199.00
The Sharp 1T 32 Inch TV features Stunning HD clarity and vibrant colours to enjoy all your favourite programmes.