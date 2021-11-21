Best Black Friday TV deals 2021: From LG and Sony to Samsung and Panasonic

21 November 2021, 21:20

Deals on TVs for Black Friday 2021
Deals on TVs for Black Friday 2021. Picture: Getty/various
Black Friday TV deals 2021: the best deals on TVs in the UK this year.

Black Friday is just around the corner, meaning there's no better time to treat yourself to an early Christmas present.

Originating in America, Black Friday is the name given to the day in which many stores take huge chunks off the price of popular goods.

It falls on the first Friday after Thanksgiving, which this year is November 26.

If you're planning to upgrade your TV, there are loads of incredible deals from a range of brands this year.

Sony 65-inch BRAVIA Smart TV

65-inch Sony BRAVIA Smart TV
65-inch Sony BRAVIA Smart TV. Picture: Sony

Black Friday price: £999.00

RRP: £1,299.00

This Smart TV features X Motion Clarity, making for incredible quality clear pictures. It also comes with a voice remote, which is supported by Google Assistant.

Click here to buy.

Samsung 75 Inch Smart TV

Samsung AU7110 75 Inch Smart TV
Samsung AU7110 75 Inch Smart TV. Picture: Samsung

Black Friday deal: £749.00

RRP: £1,299.00

This Smart TV from Samsung offers incredible visuals, crisp audio, and can be home to your favourite apps.

Click here to buy.

TCL 43 Inch Smart Android TV

TCL 43P617K 43 Inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV
TCL 43P617K 43 Inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV. Picture: TCL

Black Friday deal: £269.00

RRP: £349.00

This Smart TV is built with an Android ecosystem and Google Assistant, and supports apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.

Click here to buy.

LG 43 inch 4K Smart LED TV

LG 43 inch 4K Smart LED TV
LG 43 inch 4K Smart LED TV. Picture: LG

Black Friday deal: £378.36

RRP: £499.99

This TV comes with vibrant picture quality, and it's Freeview Play, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Google Assistant and Alexa compatible.

Click here to buy.

Panasonic 2021 40 inch 4K LED HDR Smart TV

Panasonic 2021 40 inch 4K LED HDR Smart TV
Panasonic 2021 40 inch 4K LED HDR Smart TV. Picture: Panasonic

Black Friday price: £420.09

RRP: £549.99

This model comes with Android TV, which simplifies your TV experience and allows you to access 400,000+ movies and shows in one place.

Click here to buy.

Sharp 1T 32 Inch TV

Sharp 1T C32BB3IE1NB 32 Inch TV
Sharp 1T C32BB3IE1NB 32 Inch TV. Picture: Sharp

Black Friday price: £168.99

RRP: £199.00

The Sharp 1T 32 Inch TV features Stunning HD clarity and vibrant colours to enjoy all your favourite programmes.

Click here to buy.

