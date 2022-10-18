Bride super glues her ears back for wedding pictures

By Alice Dear

The bride has raised some eyebrows after going to extreme lengths for her wedding day.

We all know that brides feels pressured to look their best on their wedding day, and these days getting your nails, hair and makeup done for the special day is normal.

However, one bride has gone a step further to make sure she was happy with her wedding pictures; super gluing her ears back.

That's right, together with her beautician, a bride called Lorena decided that she would put super glue onto the back of her ears and stick them back to her head.

In a video shared on the beautician's Instagram page, Lorena and hair stylist Mí Martins can be seen applying the adhesive before pushing the ears back in place.

The bride holds her ears back after the beautician applies the glue to the back of her ear. Picture: Instagram/mimartins_hair

The stylist captioned the post with: "Today's bride asked for a high bun, but she didn't want her ear[s] to show. She's been using this glue technique for some time! Today was no different at [her] wedding."

The pair used Three Bond Super 1000 glue for the application, which many people have pointed out doesn't seem very safe.

Lorena, the bride, poses for before and after pictures after having her ears glued back. Picture: Instagram/mimartins_hair

People have been left divided online by the extreme beauty hack, and while some people admitted to having done this themselves, others have labelled it 'irresponsible'.

One person commented on the video: "People do this too much at weddings. My fear is dropping one of the ears in the middle of the ceremony."

Another, who has used this technique, posted: "I did this at my wedding. [I] had a dream to wear a bun and crown and it wasn’t the wiggly ears that would stop me."

A third person, not so convinced, posted: "How irresponsible is this?"

The beautician applies the super glue behind the bride's ears. Picture: Instagram/mimartins_hair

One woman made a good point in the comments that she wouldn't want to hide parts of who she was on her wedding day.

She wrote: "I would never hide anything of mine, no matter how much it wasn't perfect! It's a part of me, ears, whatever.. [they are] gonna come out in the pics."

The woman went on: "But of course I know that it was by free will, the will of the person, so everyone is free to do what they want with themselves and their bodies."

