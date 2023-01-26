Bride sparks debate after saying bridesmaids shouldn't pay anything towards wedding

A bride has sparked debate. Picture: TikTok @partygirlclauds/Getty Images

A woman has gone viral after she said that her bridesmaids shouldn’t have to pay to be part of her big day.

Being a guest at a wedding can be very expensive, especially if you are paying out for hen parties, new outfits and gifts.

But a bride-to-be has sparked debate after she said bridesmaids shouldn’t have to pay to be part of their friends’ big day.

Taking to her TikTok account, Claudia - who goes by @partygirlclauds - explained she’s getting married later this year, and doesn’t want her bridesmaids to pay for anything.

“I’m getting married in August, and I don’t expect my bridesmaids to pay for a single thing including the hen’s party,” she said.

“Your wedding is not your bridesmaids’ financial responsibility.”

She goes on to say that by asking the wedding party to cover costs such as dresses, make-up, jewellery, shoes and hair, as well as a gift, you are 'essentially asking them to pay for your financial responsibilities'.

"It may not be in their budget at all," Claudia explained, as she added that bridesmaids are already committing their 'time', 'emotional energy' and 'physical energy'.

In the TikTok clip, Claudia encouraged couples to think about whether their big day would be affordable for all guests to attend.

A woman has said she would never make her bridesmaids pay for her wedding. Picture: Alamy

She went on to ask people to consider whether they'd be comfortable paying the same amount of money for someone else's wedding, adding it could even cause a 'wedge in friendships'.

While Claudia said 'every situation is different', she insisted she wouldn't feel comfortable asking her own bridesmaids to pay towards the wedding costs at all.

After watching the video, other users were quick to comment, with one writing: "Brides who are expecting bridesmaid's to pay should not have a wedding [...] thats a pathetic expectation. well done to you."

Someone else agreed: "I agree, I feel like you should only have the amount of bridesmaids you can afford. I don’t want to stress anyone out financially."

But another said: "This has got to be a cultural thing… as an American I’ve never heard of the bride paying for everything. Or really anything."

