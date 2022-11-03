Celebrations remove Bounty bars from limited edition tubs

3 November 2022, 11:40

Could this be the beginning of the end of Bounty bars in Celebrations tubs forever? Picture: Celebrations/Mars/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Bounty bars have been removed from limited edition tubs of Celebrations after it was revealed 40 per cent of people hate the sweet treat.

Celebrations have announced that they have removed Bounty bars from a limited number of tubs going on sale this Christmas.

This decision was made after research carried out by the confectionary giant found that 40 per cent of people hated the Bounty bar.

These limited edition tubs, without the Bounty, will be on sale across 40 Tesco stores from now until Christmas.

This is not the end of Bounty bars in Celebrations tubs though, with the company saying that they are yet to decide if they'll be removed for good.

The limited edition Celebrations tubs will have no bounty bars in them and will be available to buy from selected Tesco stores from now until Christmas. Picture: Celebrations/Mars

This comes a year after the company allowed people to return their uneaten Bounty bars from their Celebrations tubs.

Now, Mars are experimenting with no-Bounty-tubs in order to see whether they will be missed or not.

Watch Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden chat about the controversial decision:

This decision was made after the company carried out research on 2,000 people between the ages of 18-65.

The research found that 18 per cent would be upset if they opened the Celebrations tub and found only Bounty bars left, while 58 per cent of people think that this would lead to a family argument.

Of the people involved in the study, 22 per cent said they liked the Bounty bar while 39 per cent said they wanted to see the coconut-flavoured treat gone from tubs forever.

However, 18 per cent of people disagreed, revealing that Bounty was actually their favourite of the Celebrations chocolates.

39 per cent of people said they hated the Bounty bar
39 per cent of people said they hated the Bounty bar. Picture: Alamy

Celebrations senior brand manager Emily Owen said: "Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates.

"Now, off the back of public demand, we're trialling taking them out of the tub altogether."

