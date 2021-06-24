Couples face £10,000 fines if they fail to make wedding day ‘Covid safe’

There are new wedding rules for couples. Picture: Getty Images

Weddings will look a lot different this summer as couples could face £10,000 fines for not filling out risk forms.

Couples are being warned they could face huge fines if they don’t fill out the proper paperwork ahead of their wedding day.

The rules on ceremonies were relaxed last week, meaning the 30-person legal limit on wedding party sizes has been scrapped.

However, couples holding their Big Day at home or on private land will have to continue to follow strict Covid restrictions.

Wedding rules have changed for couplles. Picture: Getty Images

The rules state that if the wedding is not held at a Covid-secure venue and there are more than 30 guests, hosts must complete a risk assessment.

This states organisers should encourage face coverings inside, keep windows open for ventilation and make sure people are seated whilst eating and drinking.

In a blow to many couples, the government rules also specify you ‘should not allow dancing’, and says couples must look at possible risk factors, such as ‘a bathroom which can only be accessed via one route’.

Other rules include holding speeches outdoors or in ‘well-ventilated areas,’ and using a PA system where possible so the speaker doesn’t have to shout.

If the risk assessment is not completed, hosts could get a fine of £10,000 as it would be classed as an ‘illegal gathering’.

The government website states: “Organisers of events in gardens of private homes, public outdoor places and private land may be liable for a £10,000 fine (fixed penalty notice) where they fail to take the required precautions when holding an event.

Wedding guests are being encouraged to wear masks. Picture: Getty Images

“This includes the need to take all reasonable steps to limit the risk of transmission by completing and following a risk assessment, and following the relevant COVID-secure guidance.”

This comes after Boris Johnson delayed Freedom Day to July 19 after a surge in cases of the Delta variant.

The Prime Minister was later asked by a bride-to-be at the Downing Street briefing, why testing could not be used to relax wedding rules in the same way as it is being used for football matches.

To which he replied: “All I can say is I’m sorry for the disappointment that this will certainly bring to weddings, to many, many businesses, but it’s a few weeks that I think is worth it to get those jabs in.”