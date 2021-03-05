Cyprus to allow vaccinated Brits to visit from May

Cyprus will welcome vaccinated Brits from May. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Cyprus has announced that it will allow Brits who have had two vaccine doses to visit the country from May 1.

Those hoping for a summer holiday this year may have been dealt some good news, a Cyprus has confirmed it will allow vaccinated Brits into the country from May.

The country has said visitors will need to have had both doses of the jab, but that they won't need to provide a negative Covid test before entering the country.

However, it is not yet known when people in the UK will be able to take summer holidays, and will depend on lockdown easing as planned.

Cyprus holidays could be on the cards for vaccinated Brits. Picture: Getty

Under Boris Johnson's roadmap for England, the earliest possible date that Brits would be able to go abroad would be May 17 - and this is subject to change.

The Prime Minister said that lockdown easing would be driven by 'data not dates', and would depend on the four conditions of lockdown easing are met.

Potential visitors to Cyprus will need to have been given vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, and the second must have been taken at least a week before travel.

Cyprus Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said: "We have informed the British government that from 1 May we will facilitate the arrival of British nationals who have been vaccinated... so they can visit Cyprus without a negative test or needing to quarantine."

All UK adults are expected to have been offered their first dose of vaccine by the end of July.

