A dirty windscreen could leave you with a fine of £1,000 under new rules

A dirty windscreen could leave you with a £1,000 fine

New Highway Code changes could mean drivers are fined for the cleanliness of their vehicles.

It might be time to finally do that car wash you've been putting off, because a new rule could mean you could face a hefty fine for having a dirty windscreen.

According to a new Highway Code rule, parts of the vehicle "must be kept clean and free from obstructions to vision”. If people fail to abide by the rule, they could face a fine of up to £1,000.

As reported by the Mirror, you could be fined up to £5,000 and have nine penalty points on your license if your case goes to court.

An AA spokesperson told the publication: "Drivers have a legal responsibility to maintain their vehicle in a safe and roadworthy condition.

"So if the windscreen is dirty to such an extent that it’s affecting their ability to drive safely, they could be fined.

"However, it’s easily rectified and easy to avoid through basic cleaning and maintenance."

Neil Greig from IAM RoadSmart said: "If a dirty windscreen is stopping you from driving safely then you should expect to be caught and charged.

"Not having clear vision in low sun situations is a really serious issue."

He added: "If you don’t take a clear opportunity to keep your windscreen clean you will find the courts taking a very serious view and almost certainly increasing you sentence, fine or ban.

"It takes only a few minutes to wipe the screen on the inside and keeping your washer bottle topped up should be part of any basic regular car check.”