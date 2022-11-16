Why is there an egg shortage and which supermarket have rations?

16 November 2022, 16:45

Which supermarkets are rationing their eggs and why is there an egg shortage?
Which supermarkets are rationing their eggs and why is there an egg shortage? Picture: Alamy

Which supermarkets are rationing their eggs and why is there an egg shortage?

Supermarkets across the UK are experiencing egg shortages, resulting in some bringing in rationing rules for customers.

Asda and Lidl are limiting their shoppers to a certain number of egg cartons per customer while other supermarkets are warning people of the shortages.

The shortage in egg supplies is believed to be down to an outbreak of bird flu across the UK.

According to The British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) the avian flu outbreak could mean we will see an egg shortage leading up to and across Christmas.

Eggs have been rationed in some supermarkets across the UK
Eggs have been rationed in some supermarkets across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Why is there an egg shortage in the UK?

The egg shortage currently taking place in the UK is believed to be down to bird flu wiping out animals in their thousands.

Supermarkets have been having supply issues with eggs amid the bird flu outbreak
Supermarkets have been having supply issues with eggs amid the bird flu outbreak. Picture: Alamy

Which supermarkets are rationing eggs?

At the moment, Asda and Lidl are the only supermarkets who have put a ration on eggs.

An Asda store in Cardiff recently put a sign up that reads: "Due to low availability, each customer can only purchase two items, we're working hard to keep our shelves stocked with items for everyone."

It continues: "We've always been proud to serve our customers with great items, and we'd ask all our customers to please shop responsibility so we can help make sure there is enough to go around."

Meanwhile, the Lidl signs read: "Let's keep enough for everyone. Eggs are limited to three units per customer to ensure that everyone has the essentials they need."

Asda confirmed to The Sun that customers will only be able to purchase two packs of eggs each across their 630 stores.

Tesco and Sainsbury's, on the other hand, have not bought in a rationing rule but have told customers there are supply issues.

Waitrose said they are not currently experiencing egg supply issues but are monitoring the situation.

Co-op confirmed to the publication that they are not rationing their eggs.

Meanwhile, Morrisons have confirmed they are not experiencing egg shortages, but, like Waitrose, are monitoring the situation.

