We should wash our towels every day, expert claims

A woman from Australia has claimed we should wash hand towels every day. Picture: Instagram/liz.amaya.style

How often should we be washing our towels? One expert has claimed it should be much more regularly than most of us think...

If you're guilty of putting off washing your towels for a few more days than you'd like to admit, you're definitely not alone.

Despite the fact that many of us will be using them on a daily basis, remembering to wash them regularly can often be a struggle.

While most people would probably say once-weekly is an ideal routine when it comes to washing towels, one expert has claimed we should be doing it more regularly....

Home stylist Liz Amaya (@liz.amaya.style), from Brisbane, Australia, has claimed that we should wash hand towels every day, bath mats twice weekly, and bath and shower towels after every three uses.

Liz said that hand towels should be washed every day. Picture: Instagram/liz.amaya.style

She said that hand towels in particular should be washed daily because they can build up germs, and that towels used after showers and baths should - at the most - be washed after every three uses.

Liz said: "Towels absorb a lot of water and remain damp for hours, which is the perfect breeding ground for unwanted germs."

She added: "Washcloths that you use to lather and scrub in the shower should air-dry and be washed after every use."

Liz also said that bath mats should be washed twice weekly.

She also claimed that bath mats should be cleaned twice weekly. Picture: Instagram/liz.amaya.style

As reported by the MailOnline, The Cleaning Institute also recommends washing towels after a maximum of three uses.

Many of Liz's followers agreed with her advice, with one writing: "Daily! Love a nice fresh towel after a shower."

Another added: "Every two days and sometimes daily especially in summer."

