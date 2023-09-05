Standard first-class stamp prices rise to £1.25 from 2nd October – here's how to beat the hike

The price of stamps are set to rise. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Royal Mail have announced the latest stamp price rise.

The price of a first class stamp is set to rise to £1.25 for standard size letters, Royal Mail has confirmed.

From 2nd October the stamps will increase by 15p, with first class stamps for large sized letters also increasing from £1.60 to £1.95.

Prices for second class stamps for large letters will rise from £1.15 to £1.55, however second class stamps for standard letters will remain at 75p.

This is the second time this year standard letter size first class stamp prices have increased, after they last went up in April.

Royal Mail stamps are facing a price hike. Picture: Getty

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has revealed some handy ways to beat the price hike.

He states on his website: "For years, every time stamps go up in price I've suggested people stock up and bulk-buy in advance, as provided the stamp doesn't have a price on it and instead just says the postage class, it's still valid after the hike.

"This has been an effective tactic, as a first-class letter stamp is now £1.10, soon to be rising to £1.25 – in 2012 it was just 60p.

"So you may as well stock up now, even if it's just for Christmas cards for the next few Christmases."

Martin Lewis has revealed how to beat the stamp price hike. Picture: Alamy

Royal Mail state that the reason behind the latest price hikes are due to the Universal Service Obligation (USO), which currently requires it to deliver letters to all UK addresses six days a week, as well as mounting cost pressures.

Royal Mail said: "The cost of delivering an ever-decreasing number of letters to an ever-growing number of households six days a week is unsustainable."

Royal Mail claim that the price hikes are due to costing pressures. Picture: Getty

This latest news comes after Royal Mail scrapped non-barcoded stamps in favour of barcoded versions.

If you still have non-barcoded stamps you will not be able to use them, however you can exchange them for the barcoded stamps at no extra charge.

To do this you need to complete a standard 'Swap Out' form for stamps worth up to £200, or a Bulk Stamp 'Swap Out' form for stamps worth more than £200. You can collect these forms from your local post office, the Royal Mail website or via their customer service teams.

