The best magnums of Prosecco available at the Supermarket including the cheapest deals
8 October 2018, 15:42 | Updated: 8 October 2018, 15:45
Pimp your Prosecco game with these giant bottles available at UK supermarkets including Tesco, Waitrose and Marks & Spencer.
Love Prosecco but struggle to share a bottle? We've rounded up the best magnums of Prosecco on the high street so you can get more bubbly for your buck with these cheap deals.
Why buy a regular bottle when you can grab some fizz in 1.5L quantities?
-
Marks and Spencer - £20
It's not just fizz...it's M&S fizz.
Crack open this mammoth bottle with your girls. It's not the cheapest offering on the high street but Marks and Spencer are rarely sell a bad bottle of plonk so it's definitely worth paying that little bit more.
-
Waitrose - £16.50
Waitrose have repackaged their best selling fizz into a whopping magnum bottle.
According to their website it is a "perennial favourite" of customers who will no doubt be ecstatic that their favourite is now bottled in 1.5L quantities.
This is a fab price too.
-
Morrisons - £19
Morrisons are selling a whopping bottle of their own Prosecco.
They've repackaged their popular Menestrello Prosecco into a magnum size perfect for a night in with the girls, and for under £20 you can't go wrong.
-
Sainsbury's - £16.50
Not only are Sainsbury's offering a magnum bottle of Prosecco in store, it's also a Taste the Difference bottle.
The supermarket's own luxury brand of food and drink is always a popular choice and so is this bottle of Conegliano Prosecco.
-
ASDA - £15.98
According to the supermarket's website ASDA'S magnum Prosecco is "perfect as an aperitif or with light fish and pasta dishes"
....Or before a night out on the town with friends! At the cheapest in the list too, this is a great deal.