The best magnums of Prosecco available at the Supermarket including the cheapest deals

8 October 2018, 15:42 | Updated: 8 October 2018, 15:45

Pimp your Prosecco game with these giant bottles available at UK supermarkets including Tesco, Waitrose and Marks & Spencer.

Love Prosecco but struggle to share a bottle? We've rounded up the best magnums of Prosecco on the high street so you can get more bubbly for your buck with these cheap deals.

Why buy a regular bottle when you can grab some fizz in 1.5L quantities?

  1. Marks and Spencer - £20

    M&S are selling a large bottle of fizz
    M&S are selling a large bottle of fizz. Picture: M&S

    It's not just fizz...it's M&S fizz.

    Crack open this mammoth bottle with your girls. It's not the cheapest offering on the high street but Marks and Spencer are rarely sell a bad bottle of plonk so it's definitely worth paying that little bit more.

  2. Waitrose - £16.50

    Waitrose's fizz of choice
    Waitrose's fizz of choice. Picture: Waitrose

    Waitrose have repackaged their best selling fizz into a whopping magnum bottle.

    According to their website it is a "perennial favourite" of customers who will no doubt be ecstatic that their favourite is now bottled in 1.5L quantities.

    This is a fab price too.

  3. Morrisons - £19

    Morisson's have a whopping great bottle of their own Pro
    Morisson's have a whopping great bottle of their own Pro. Picture: Morissons

    Morrisons are selling a whopping bottle of their own Prosecco.

    They've repackaged their popular Menestrello Prosecco into a magnum size perfect for a night in with the girls, and for under £20 you can't go wrong.

  4. Sainsbury's - £16.50

    Sainsbury's are stocking a Taste the Difference magnum of Prosecco
    Sainsbury's are stocking a Taste the Difference magnum of Prosecco. Picture: Other

    Not only are Sainsbury's offering a magnum bottle of Prosecco in store, it's also a Taste the Difference bottle.

    The supermarket's own luxury brand of food and drink is always a popular choice and so is this bottle of Conegliano Prosecco.

  5. ASDA - £15.98

    ASDA have a magnum of Prosecco in stock
    ASDA have a magnum of Prosecco in stock. Picture: ASDA

    According to the supermarket's website ASDA'S magnum Prosecco is "perfect as an aperitif or with light fish and pasta dishes"

    ....Or before a night out on the town with friends! At the cheapest in the list too, this is a great deal.

