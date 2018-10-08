The best magnums of Prosecco available at the Supermarket including the cheapest deals

Here are the supermarkets stocking magnums of Prosecco. Picture: Other

Pimp your Prosecco game with these giant bottles available at UK supermarkets including Tesco, Waitrose and Marks & Spencer.

Love Prosecco but struggle to share a bottle? We've rounded up the best magnums of Prosecco on the high street so you can get more bubbly for your buck with these cheap deals.

Why buy a regular bottle when you can grab some fizz in 1.5L quantities?

