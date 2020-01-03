Birds Eye reveals we've been cooking potato waffles all wrong

Birds Eye says we’ve all been cooking potato waffles wrong – you can actually use a toaster! Picture: Birds Eye

The frozen food brand spent over 100 hours putting the 'toasting' method to the test – and it really works.

Birds Eye has revealed that you can officially cook its crispy potato waffles in the toaster.

After years of asking whether or not it's safe to shove the fluffy snacks where your bread usually goes, the frozen food brand has confirmed it's a perfectly legitimate way to prepare them.

Science bods have spent over 100 hours testing 3,000 waffles to see whether or not the super-fast method creates a golden finish – and it turns out the quickie electric gadget really works.

The best bit? You can get the delicious potato treats on the plate in just five minutes, rather than heating them up in the oven for 15.

Read more: How to eat vegan in UK chain restaurants: McDonalds, Pizza Express, Nando's and more

Birds Eye spent over 100 hours putting 3,000 waffles to the test. Picture: Birds Eye

In fact the company is so sure it works, Birds Eye has even added "toasting" as a cooking method to the instructions on the box.

Just set your toaster to a medium/high setting and place them inside the heated racks.

Once they've popped up once, push them down for a second time until the inside is fluffy and the outside has a good crunch.

Don't get ahead of yourselves and gobble the potato waffle right away though as you might suffer the dreaded mouth burn.

Birds Eye advises you wait for one minute to let the carb snacks can cool down.

Read more: KFC confirms the vegan 'zero chicken' burger will launch in UK this week

Turns out you can safely cook waffles in the toaster. Picture: Birds Eye

Waffle fans went wild on social media after finding out the method slashes cooking time by two thirds, with many describing the food news as "life-changing".

One enthused Twitter user wrote: "You can TOAST POTATO WAFFLES?! This is a game changer. 2020 is already winning."

"24 years old and I’ve only just found out I can cook potato waffles in the toaster," another excited snacker added.

A third exclaimed: "Another thing I have learned today is that you can toast your Waffles in a TOASTER. Birds Eye did some rigorous testing. Wow, new work lunch option success."

While a fourth said: "Everyday is a school day today I learned a potato waffle is cooked in the toaster no grilled today I’m still in shock."

Read more: Prosecco hangovers are officially the worst, says wine expert

According to a poll by Birds Eye, nearly two thirds of Brits (63 per cent) weren't aware that you could use a toaster to cook the potato treats, but some faithful consumers revealed they had been toasting waffles for years.

"Surely everyone knew you could toast a Potato Waffle, surely this isn’t news," said one savvy cook.

"I can't believe the media has just discovered you can stick potato waffles in a toaster. Obviously don't drink," joked another.

Want to try toasting your own? You can bag a box of 10 Birds Eye potato waffles in Asda or Sainsbury's for just £1.