Doctor claims parents who force veganism on kids should be prosecuted

The vegan diet has been branded as 'dangerous' by professors. Picture: Getty

A vegan diet can be dangerous for growing children, doctors have warned.

Medical experts in Belgium have called for parents who raise their children as vegans to face prosecution after claiming there are severe health risks with the diet.

The Royal Academy of Medicine of Belgium published a new report this week arguing that veganism - which rules out animal products including meat, dairy and eggs - is “unsuitable for unborn children, children, teenagers, and pregnant and lactating women.”

According to the report, “depriving children of animal proteins and vital amino acids which can help growth and prevent health problems” is dangerous.

The doctor continues that the vegan diet could only be made safe if monitored by medical professionals with regular blood tests and vitamin supplements.

Veganism could be dangerous for babies. Picture: Getty

"It is not medically recommended and even forbidden to subject a child, especially during periods of rapid growth, to a potentially destabilising diet, requiring frequent supplementation and control,” one of the Professors behind the report - Georges Casimir - claims.

He adds: “This concept of nutrition is similar to a form of treatment that it is not ethical to impose on children.”

This comes after it was reported new parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be raising their first-born Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on a vegan diet.

Apparently, Meghan leads a mostly plant-based lifestyle herself, so royal fans are wondering if they’re planning on keeping Archie away from animal products as well.

According to the New York Post, The Queen isn’t too happy with the Suits actress bucking tradition, with a source telling the publication: “Bringing the baby up as a vegan simply won’t be tolerated by the monarch.”

This wouldn’t be the first time The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen to ignore royal practice, as they recently introduced baby Archie to the world in an unconventional way.

Despite it having always been the mother who holds the baby while they make their royal debut, Harry cuddled his baby during the newborn’s first public outing.

When Princess Diana gave birth to Prince William and Prince Harry, she held the on the stairs of the Lindo Wing with Prince Charles.

Princess Diana held Prince Harry outside the Lindo Wing. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton also held all three of her children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - when she gave birth in the same location.

It’s also been reported that the pair will take a more “hands-on” approach with Archie than previous royals.

According to royal commentator Katie Nicholl, Meghan and Harry have decided to reduce the number of staff at Frogmore Cottage.

Speaking to Grazia, she said: “They have a scaled down entourage at Frogmore. They don’t yet have a nanny or a team of staff and there’s no chef."