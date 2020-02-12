A 'classic pasta and gravy dish' has divided the internet

Would you eat pasta with gravy? One Facebook user reckons it's a 'classic'...

The internet has been well and truly stumped by a viral photo of a plate of pasta with gravy on top - and we're not sure what to think.

It was shared to Facebook page Rate My Plate, which has delivered such classics as 'Super Noodles sandwich' and 'spinach and avocado soup'.

And this latest comes from Kristi D, who captioned it: 'Classic Pasta and Gravy' - and nobody can quite believe it.

While many people disgustingly likened it to human waste, many others were actually intrigued by the idea.

One person wrote: "I love pasta and gravy have it all the time.

Another added: "Honestly love pasta with gravy had it a few times this week."

A third wrote: "Nothing wrong with a bit of pasta & gravy lol this is a students/poor mans meal though haha I’ve had this when there’s nothing else in the cupboards".

Some users expressed their desire to try the dish themselves, with one writing: "Is it wrong that I actually quite like the thought of this idea. Chuck in some veggies too and onto a winner".

