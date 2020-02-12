A 'classic pasta and gravy dish' has divided the internet

12 February 2020, 11:27

Would you try it? (stock images)
Would you try it? (stock images). Picture: Getty/Facebook

Would you eat pasta with gravy? One Facebook user reckons it's a 'classic'...

The internet has been well and truly stumped by a viral photo of a plate of pasta with gravy on top - and we're not sure what to think.

Read more: Britain's best takeaways revealed – based on food quality, delivery drivers and chefs

It was shared to Facebook page Rate My Plate, which has delivered such classics as 'Super Noodles sandwich' and 'spinach and avocado soup'.

Classic Pasta & Gravy by Kristi D

Posted by Rate My Plate on Friday, 7 February 2020

And this latest comes from Kristi D, who captioned it: 'Classic Pasta and Gravy' - and nobody can quite believe it.

While many people disgustingly likened it to human waste, many others were actually intrigued by the idea.

Read more: Olives named as the 'most disliked' food in the UK

One person wrote: "I love pasta and gravy have it all the time.

Many Facebook users have been highly distressed by the photo (stock image)
Many Facebook users have been highly distressed by the photo (stock image). Picture: Getty

Another added: "Honestly love pasta with gravy had it a few times this week."

A third wrote: "Nothing wrong with a bit of pasta & gravy lol this is a students/poor mans meal though haha I’ve had this when there’s nothing else in the cupboards".

Some users expressed their desire to try the dish themselves, with one writing: "Is it wrong that I actually quite like the thought of this idea. Chuck in some veggies too and onto a winner".

NOW READ:

You've been cooking bolognese wrong this whole time according to Italian food expert

More Food & Health

See more More Food & Health

The ladies' steak is apparently popular, according to the restaurant owner

Popular restaurant slammed for menu offering 'ladies' steak' which is smaller than the others
We share some of the best bottles to give as a present this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day 2020: Gin, rum, vodka and other spirits perfect for thoughtful gifts
There's a perfect bottle for your Valentine's Day - whatever your plans

Valentine's Day 2020: The best Prosecco, wine and Champagne for a romantic night in
Eating chicken will impact your cardiovascular health

Eating chicken just twice a week will 'increase your risk of deadly heart disease'
Aldi is selling heart shaped nuggets

Aldi is selling heart-shaped chicken nuggets as part of a £10 Valentine's Day meal deal

Trending on Heart

Disney is opening a new Frozen Land in Paris

First look pictures of new Disneyland Paris ‘Frozen Land’ reveal Elsa’s palace and icy mountains
Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland

Who is Kelvin Fletcher’s wife Liz Marsland and how many children do they have? Inside the Strictly winner’s marriage

Celebrities

The couple have revealed the news that their three year old is autistic

Christine McGuinness reveals she and Paddy's youngest daughter also has autism, just like their twins

Celebrities

Children's lunches could be free under new rules

Free school meals could be available to all families no matter what you earn under new rules
Holly Willoughby's dress is from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £85 leopard print dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities

Crissy Rock has described her cruise as 'the honeymoon from hell'

Benidorm's Crissy Rock 'terrified' as she's 'quarantined on cruise ship amid Coronavirus fears'

Celebrities