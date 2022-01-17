Cosy January: Enjoy the darker months with new bedroom and sleep essentials

A few additions to your evening routine can be really relaxing. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's no secret that the early months of the year can be a real struggle, so why not embrace the long nights and make them a chance to really relax?

January is a really gloomy month - so no wonder the "most depressing day of the year" falls right in the middle of it.

But there are ways to enjoy the long, dark, cold days and nights, see them as a chance to recharge, pamper yourself and relax.

Whether that's carving out an hour to read a book before bed with a herbal tea, or investing in new bedroom furniture and bedding, it's possible for January to be less of a slog and more like an excuse for plenty of self-care.

READ NOW: Best products to improve your sleep in 2022

Westlab

Try a deeply aromatic bath before bed to help you nod off. Picture: Westlab

Infused with jasmine and lavender, Westlab’s Sleep Salt soothe the senses and promote a deep, restorative night’s sleep.

Swap pre-bed social media scrolling for a lovely long bathto really gt theor full effect.

Buy now: Westlab, £7.99

Bedsure mattress topper

The topper is incredibly thick and is designed to keep you cool and comfy. Picture: Bedsure

The topper has a high-density memory foam filling which creates a luxurious layer of cloud-like softness to your bed.

Inside the 7cm-thick topper, there is foam in peak and trough formations which helps support you as you sleep, and helps keep you cool.

Buy now: Amazon, £99

Weighted blanket

A weighted blanket can help to combat anxiety. Picture: Amazon / Alamy

Weighted blankets are designed to provide the same sort of deep, soothing pressure such as hugging, cuddling, squeezing, stroking and holding.

Paul McKenna recently told Heart Breakfast that hugging yourself is a great way to combat anxiety - so a blanket like this will do a similar thing!

Buy now: Amazon, £19.99

Invest in a new bed

Make going to bed something to really look forward to - invest in a new bed!

Get Laid make solid wooden bed frames to order, and they come in a range of range of sizes (including some truly massive ones), leg shapes, colours, finishes and add-ons so they can be exactly as you desire.

The brand is also in partnership with ITF, raising awareness for deforestation in Kenya, and already they've planted nearly 70,000 trees in Africa by encouraging customers to plant a tree alongside their order.

There's also a 30 per cent off sale all throughout January.

Check out the UK-made mattresses at MattressMan if you think it's time to switch yours up.

Buy now: Visit Get Laid Beds for prices, styles and more information

Pukka herbal supplements

Pukka have used their tea expertise for a new supplement range. Picture: Pukka / Alamy

Pukka have launched two new supplements in their sleep, relaxation and wellness range.

Each pot contains 60 capsules and while Inner Peace is all about relaxing during the day, the Night Time variety will help soothe you off to sleep.

Organic Inner Peace includes:

Chamomile: Chamomile helps to calm and soothe the body and mind.

Oat flowering tops soothe and calm the nervous system.

Lavender: Traditionally used to support restful sleep, lavender soothes anxiety and for inner calm.

Ashwagandha: A strengthening yet calming adaptogenic herb that helps to nourish and relax, supporting long term resilience.

Night Time includes:

Valerian: A popular sleep-supporting herb with sedative and anxiety-relieving properties. Valerian can help us to drop off to sleep and encourage undisturbed sleep.

Chamomile: Chamomile helps to calm and soothe the digestive system.

Lavender: Lavender helps to promote a more restful sleep and prevent frequent waking.

Ashwagandha: A strengthening yet calming adaptogenic herb that helps to nourish and relax, enabling the body to maintain sleep.

Gotu Kola: A herb traditionally used to gently ease an agitated and racing mind.

Buy now: Pukka, Inner Peace £24.99; Night Time £19.99

Robot hoover

A robot hoover can help you relax. Picture: AO.com/Alamy

We previously shared a handy 12-month cleaning calendar to help beat the clutter once and for all - but there are short term hacks for making your space neater... with minimal effort from you!

Attempting to sleep in a cluttered room can result in a higher risk of developing sleep problems, such as trouble nodding off, and waking up in the middle of the night.

Why not invest in a robotic hoover to keep your floors spotless which will help create a feeling of calm and cleanliness.

The Eufy RoboVac has up to 100 minutes' run time from a single charge, can increases suction power when it's needed and can work to pre-set cleaning schedules programmed in to the EufyHome app.

It also has special sensors to stop it tumbling down the stairs!

Either set it to work using its smartphone app while you're out of the house, or turn it on while you enjoy a lovely long bath or hang out in another room.

Buy now: Eufy RoboVac 15C Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, AO.com, £200



Duvet

This 13.5 tog duvet will keep you toasty. Picture: Sleepy People

The Silentnight So Snug duvet is superbly warm and cosy to keep you comfortable and content while you sleep.

It's filled with soft and bouncy DuPont™ fibres to keep you really insulated - perfect for an early night with a good book.

Buy now: Sleepy People, £29.99