How to see the Northern Lights tonight in England and Scotland

10 May 2023, 13:33

Here's how to see the northern lights in the UK
Here's how to see the northern lights in the UK. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

See the Northern Lights tonight in the UK: How to watch the incredible light display and what causes it...

Stargazers could be treated to an incredible light display this week, as the Northern Lights will be visible from some parts of the UK.

In fact, the phenomenon, also known as the aurora borealis, could be visible as far south as North Wales and the Midlands.

While aroras are mostly seen in high-latitude regions such as the Arctic and Antarctic, the Met Office has confirmed UK residents may also get a glimpse.

Experts think the light display will be visible on Thursday night too, in case anyone misses tonight.

The northern lights can be seen from the UK this week
The northern lights can be seen from the UK this week. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office said in a statement: “In the most likely scenario aurora would become visible where skies are clear to Scotland as well as the north of England and Northern Ireland.

“There is a slight chance that the auroral oval could move further south to allow views from North Wales and the Midlands given clear views of the northern horizon.”

The Northern Lights may also be visible to those in New Zealand and Australia, as they added: “In the most likely scenario aurora would become visible to the far south of New Zealand and Tasmania.

Some areas of the UK will be able to see the Northern Lights this week
Some areas of the UK will be able to see the Northern Lights this week. Picture: Alamy

“There is a slight chance that the auroral oval could move further north to allow views from the south of mainland Australia and South Island of New Zealand given clear viewing conditions of the southern horizon.”

According to the British Geological Survey, you might see the aurora in the far north of Scotland every few months, but less often in the south.

Those who can see it most clearly are in Northern Canada and Russia, Greenland, Iceland and other parts of Scandinavia.

What causes the Northern Lights?

According to Greenwich Museum, the northern lights we see are caused by activity on the surface of the Sun.

You may be able to see the Northern Lights this week
You may be able to see the Northern Lights this week. Picture: Getty Images

The Sun sends out a stream of electrically charged particles called the solar wind which travels from the Sun to the Earth at great speed.

The Earth is surrounded by a magnetic field which forces the charged particles in the solar wind toward the planet’s northern and southern polar regions.

The particles move downward through the Earth’s upper atmosphere and crash into atoms and molecules of gases such as oxygen and nitrogen which cause them to give off light.

This light is an aurora and their colours are determined by the different gases.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

How to prepare and train for the AJ Bell Great North Run 2023

How to prepare and train for the AJ Bell Great Run Series 2023

Holly Willoughby looks stunning on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue daisy dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green midi skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her neon checkered midi skirt

Celebrities

An Asda worker has been praised for her kindness

Mum in tears as Asda worker pays for her electricity after sad loss

Cooper walked 40 miles to his old family home

Rescue dog walks 40 miles across country to his old family home

Trending on Heart

Here's how to vote during Eurovision

How does Eurovision voting work and can UK viewers vote?

TV & Movies

Paul O'Grady's Eurovision cameo leaves viewers in tears

Paul O'Grady's Eurovision cameo with beloved dog leaves viewers in tears

Showbiz

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

Robert De Niro has become a dad for the seventh time

Robert De Niro becomes dad to his seventh child at the age of 79

Showbiz

Jesse and Claire from Married at First Sight Australia were reunited

Married at First Sight Australia: What happened with Jesse and Claire after the reunion?

TV & Movies

Giles and Mary from Gogglebox have opened up about their day jobs

Gogglebox's Giles and Mary give rare insight into impressive day jobs

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon fears bills at Pickle Cottage will be too high

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash in row with council over £1.3m Pickle Cottage

Showbiz

Peter Andre has opened up about his wife Emily

Peter Andre praises 'unreal' wife Emily as he gives rare glimpse into family life

Showbiz

EastEnders' Lola is set to get some devastating news this week

When is Lola leaving Eastenders and what happens to her?

TV & Movies

Samantha Womack has opened up about her battle with cancer

EastEnders' Samantha Womack opens up on 'terrifying' cancer battle

Showbiz

Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas were coupled on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas now?

TV & Movies

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

TV & Movies

All the drama that happened after Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia: All the drama that happened after the reunion

TV & Movies

Joe Swash has opened up about his romance with Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash breaks down in tears as he opens up about Stacey Solomon relationship

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon has opened up about Joe Swash appearing on I'm A Celebrity

Stacey Solomon reveals why she's not watched Joe Swash on I'm A Celebrity

Showbiz