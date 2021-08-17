Landline telephones to be axed by 2025 and replaced with digital
17 August 2021, 11:31
The change will happen in four years time, at which point everyone in the UK will need an internet connection to make a phone call.
Landlines will be axed in 2025, it has been revealed.
The traditional copper-wire landline technology will be replaced by digital, meaning people across the UK will need an internet connection in order to place a phone call.
The technology that powers landlines now will be switched off in 2025, and everyone will move to an Internet-based connection.
Millions of people still use the traditional landline, but following the creation of the Internet, which started in the 1960s in California, more and more people have chosen to move to fibre-optic cables.
- Staffordshire Bull Terriers officially the UK's favourite dog breed
- What are the new self-isolation rules from Monday August 16?
- Study reveals the best paid professions with the highest job satisfaction of 2021
Fibre-optic cables are considerably cheaper to run than the copper-wire landline.
People who are worried about the switch have been reassured that the changes will happen behind the scenes, and that people will not need to change their phones or their telephone numbers.
However, some people will have to plug their home phone into an internet router to continue using it – in other words, people will not be able to make phone calls unless they have an Internet connection.
This move has not come from the Government, and instead is being led by the telecoms companies.
However, the decision to move to digital in 2025 has not been well received by many who worry about people being left behind, including the elderly.
Director of Age UK Caroline Abrahams, for example, told the Mail Online: "Given that about half of older people over the age of 75 are not online, this could be a particular problem for our oldest citizens.
"Given the threat of fraud, telecom providers also need to take steps to prevent anyone who is in particularly vulnerable circumstances from becoming victims of digital scams".
Ofcom have reassured worried parties that telecom providers will be obligated to make sure every household has an emergency option in case of a power cut or a drop in Internet.
- The baby names 'most likely to be geniuses' - including John, Susan and Marie
- Parents 'feel more intelligent' after year of homeschooling kids during lockdown
- Martin Lewis in 'cold fury' after retired teacher loses £125k in Bitcoin scam