Lurpak security tagged in supermarket as prices rise to an astonishing £9.35

6 July 2022, 11:50

Lurpak prices have shot up as the cost of living crisis continues
Lurpak prices have shot up as the cost of living crisis continues. Picture: Alamy/Ocado
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Lurpak tubs have shot up in price due to inflation and the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Shoppers have been left speechless after seeing the price of Lurpak spreadable tubs jump to almost £10.

One picture circulating on social media shows a 1kg pack of Lurpak on sale for a whopping £9.35, although the supermarket it was being sold at is unknown.

We do know, however, that Ocado Online is selling a 1kg pack for £9, while their 750g packs are available for an eye-watering £7.25.

In fact, the price of Lurpak has risen so much that one Asda shop is putting security tags around their packs of the popular spreadable.

Lurpack is among the supermarket products shooting up in price due to inflation
Lurpack is among the supermarket products shooting up in price due to inflation. Picture: Alamy

A picture uploaded to Twitter by a man called Charlie Bennett shows tubs of Lurpak on sale for £6, with 'security protected' labels wrapped around them.

Charlie wrote the caption: "Britain in 2022… Lurpak butter is at £6 a tub in ASDA and even has a security tag on it" alongside the image.

Other people have been reacting to the shocking prices online, with one commenting: "It now takes an hour's work on the Minimum Wage to buy a tub of Lurpak. Let that sink in..."

The inflation in prices of products like Lurpak has been driven by the war between Russia and Ukraine as well as a worsening energy crisis.

Other products shooting up in price across supermarkets include Heinz as well as Whiskas, Dreamies and Pedigree cat food.

