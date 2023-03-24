Maine Coon kitten is so big people think it's a lion

24 March 2023, 13:26

Maine Coon kitten is so big people think it's a lion
Maine Coon kitten is so big people think it's a lion. Picture: TikTok/through.the.lleaves
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A woman has shocked the internet by showing off just how large her nine-month old Maine Coon kitten is.

A Maine Coon kitten has become a viral sensation after his owner showed off his impressive size on TikTok.

Kusa, a nine-month-old kitten, belongs to a woman called Chas who shares clips from her life with her many pets on social media.

A recent post, however, blew up online after she revealed just how large her kitten is, with many people saying that Kusa looks more like a lion than a domestic cat.

One person commented on a previous TikTok video of Kusa with: "THAT'S A BOB CAT BRO", which Chas replied to with a video of her holding the huge Maine Coon up to the camera to show off his size.

People have been left astounded by how large Kusa is, with one commenting on the video: "Is this a massive cat or a tiny lion?"

Another fascinated person wrote: "It's hard to believe such a cat exists. Cool!", while a third posted: "9 MONTHS?!?!?!?! ITS NOT EVEN FULL GROWN!"

Kusa is only nine-months old and is already a huge Maine Coon
Kusa is only nine-months old and is already a huge Maine Coon. Picture: TikTok/through.the.lleaves

Chas has revealed that Kusa, being a Maine Coon, will continue to grow until he is around four or five-years-old.

Maine Coon cats are the largest breed of domestic cats, with a typical Maine Coon growing to around 10–16 inches tall and up to 40 inches in length.

And while their size may put some people off, Maine Coon cats are typically very relaxed and affectionate pets with an easy-going nature.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Primary school children and teacher in the classroom

When do we find out about primary school places? Date and time of offers for 2023

Parenting

A 16-year-old took her son as her prom date

Mum, 16, takes one-year-old son to prom as her date

A waiter has fumed at tourists who tipped 10%

Waiter slams tourists who leave £57 on £569 bill after ‘perfect’ service

Easter goodies including hot cross buns and mini chocolate eggs

When is Easter 2023 and when do schools break up?

Mum's warning to parents after kid finds terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video on YouTube Kids

Mum's warning to parents after kid finds terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video on YouTube Kids

Parenting

Trending on Heart

Love Island's Will Young and Jessie Wynter at the farm with some lambs

Love Island 2023: Where are Will Young and Jessie Wynter now?

Showbiz

Love Island's Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan on a date night

Love Island 2023: Where are Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan now?

Showbiz

Friends fan baffled after spotting huge mistake she never saw before

Friends fan baffled after spotting huge mistake she never saw before

TV & Movies

Love Island's Lana and Ron in pictures after the show

Love Island 2023: Where are Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins now?

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran in glasses alongside his new documentary trailer

Ed Sheeran documentary The Sum Of It All: Release date, how to watch and what to expect

TV & Movies

Brooklyn Beckham reveals huge tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz's face on his arm

Brooklyn Beckham reveals huge tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz's face on his arm

Celebrities

Amy Hart has revealed she had to seek medical help

Amy Hart seeks medical help for baby after fans spot 'blue tinge' around his mouth

Showbiz

Shannon from MAFS Australia is now an Uber Eats delivery driver

Married at First Sight Australia's Shannon Adams 'becomes a delivery driver after filming'

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran released Eyes Closed ahead of the release of his new album Subtract

Ed Sheeran new song Eyes Closed: Lyrics, music video and meaning revealed

Celebrities

Bruce Willis' wife Emma has opened up about renewing her vows to her husband.

Bruce Willis and wife Emma renewed their vows before his dementia diagnosis

Showbiz

Married at First Sight Australia is on for nine weeks in the UK

How long is Married at First Sight Australia 2023 on for and how many episodes are there?

TV & Movies

Gary Lucy reveals he and Laura Anderson are having a girl as he praises ex-girlfriend

Gary Lucy reveals he and Laura Anderson are having a girl as he praises ex-girlfriend

Celebrities

Ed Sheeran has given fans glimpses inside his huge home

Where does Ed Sheeran live? Inside his spectacular 'Sheeranville' estate

Showbiz

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has been spoilt on her birthday

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treated to jewellery and huge cake on her birthday

Showbiz

Cerberus the dog was killed off in Coronation Street

Why did Coronation Street dog Cerberus leave the soap and who owns him?

TV & Movies