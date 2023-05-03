Mum divides opinion after admitting she prepares five weeks of school lunches at a time

A woman has shared her lunchbox hack. Picture: Facebook

A mum has been slammed for making five weeks of school lunches at one time.

A woman has divided opinion after she revealed she prepared her kids’ lunches five weeks in advance.

Taking to Facebook, mum Elsie revealed she made a big batch of sandwiches before putting them all in the freezer.

She then defrosts them every evening one at a time before putting them in her daughter’s school bag.

Sharing her hack in a Facebook group, Elsie posted an image of the stacks of lunches all ready to be frozen.

A woman has divided opinion by sharing her lunchbox hack. Picture: Getty Images

She wrote: "Just to be clear; I don't expect my child to eat soggy sandwiches. They defrost well overnight.

"I also don't expect my child to eat frozen sandwiches. They are defrosted the night before."

She went on to explain that she only used 'foods with a low water content', before adding fresh ingredients such as lettuce and cucumber in the morning.

The fillings are always chosen by her child and have included corned beef, cold roast lamb, poached chicken, and cheese.

Despite this being a huge time saver for many and helping to cut costs, many people were confused by the hack.

A woman has revealed she freezes her kids sandwiches. Picture: Getty Images

"I didn't realise ham was safe to freeze and eat defrosted", one commented.

Another asked: "Is the bread soggy or does it still taste fresh?"/

But other parents were more agreeable and said the tip "works well" and their parents used to do the same when they were young.

One mum wrote: "I have about a three-week supply of sandwiches as I have three kids and a hubby as well. It works great. I make sure I go to the bakery and buy my bread fresh and do it on the day! No complaints here from anyone!"

While some ingredients aren't suitable for freezing, there are plenty of fillings that can last in the freezer for weeks.

Would you freeze your children's sandwiches? Picture: Getty Images

This comes after one dad left notes in his daughter's lunchbox for her teachers to see after they criticised the contents of her packed lunches.

Dad-of-three Ross Hunt admitted he was frustrated at staff for telling his child what she was allowed to munch at break time after it put her off taking her lunch to class.

Taking to TikTok - where he goes by the name of @teddyevascents - Ross shared a photo of his stern note on social media explaining that he was sick of dinner ladies "sticking their noses in" over his family's choices.

The label inside her food bag read: "Welcome to my daughters' Lunch Box! We are aware of the contents of this box and are happy for her to eat whatever she wants."