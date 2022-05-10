‘My neighbour keeps hanging her washing in my garden without asking’

10 May 2022, 11:54 | Updated: 10 May 2022, 12:04

A woman has complained about her neighbours
A woman has complained about her neighbours. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A woman has been left furious after her neighbour began hanging their washing in her garden without permission.

When you move into a new home, making friends with your neighbours can be very important.

But one woman has been left furious after the person living next door to her started coming into her garden to hang up her washing.

Taking to Mumsnet, the anonymous woman explained that while their gardens weren’t separated by a fence, they were ‘clearly defined’.

She revealed as the weather gets warmer, her neighbour’s kids have been playing on her side of the garden.

A woman has been left furious by her neighbours
A woman has been left furious by her neighbours. Picture: Alamy

"Normally, this wouldn't bother me but we both WFH with our workspace at the back of the house, so it was a bit of a pain but we let it slide," she said.

"One morning I get up to hang out washing and see neighbours washing already out on my drying green.

“Was a bit WTF about it, mentioned to her and she had always just used our drying green because her poles had broken and the previous owner didn't mind.

The woman eventually put up a fence, but this didn’t help matters as the kids next door went on to break the gate.

While it was broken, the woman started hanging up her washing in her garden again.

Would you let your neighbours use your garden?
Would you let your neighbours use your garden? Picture: Alamy

After it then got fixed, the neighbour has now drilled holes into it to put up new washing lines across the garden.

The post continues: "I realise I may be overreacting and it's just a fence, but am I being unreasonable to want to ask her to remove the screws as she didn't ask to drill into it?

“If she had asked, I'd likely have said no because I'm not keen on the persistent weight pulling on the fence.”

Unsurprisingly, people were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "She has no legal right to attach anything to a fence that you own which is entirely on your land. It’s your fence and you can ask her to remove the line from it."

Someone else said: "Personally I wouldn’t be unscrewing it, I’d be cutting the line."

