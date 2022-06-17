Just 1% of people can do this weird thing with their body - are you in the minority?

Can you breathe through your nose mid-sentence? Picture: Getty

Ever tried to inhale with your nose mid-sentence without pausing? If you're able to do it, you may be in the minority.

A new video has claimed that only one per cent of the population can breathe through their nose in the middle of a sentence without having to inhale - can you do it?

If you are able to managed it, you could be in the 1% of people who are able to.

As reported by The Sun, popular website Bright Side made a YouTube video titled "99% of people give up when trying to do any of these tricks". In the clip, the experts highlight how some find the task almost impossible.

They say: “Next time you’re talking to a friend, try to breathe in through your nose, don’t make a pause to inhale.

“Try to do it in the middle of a sentence while speaking - that can be rather tough. Only about 1% can do that. And they’re usually musicians.”

The video also outlined 17 other things that many people struggle to master, including touching the tip of your nose with your tongue - which only 5-10% of people can do.

Many people also struggle to isolate their ring finger, with the experts explaining: "Every time you move your pinky or your middle finger, you’ll move the ring finger too."

Other things that most people struggle to do include bending their thumb back and wiggling their ears, with only 18% of people able to do so.