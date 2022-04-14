Man shares optical illusion that 'only 1% of people can solve'

14 April 2022, 12:19 | Updated: 14 April 2022, 12:22

Can you spot it?
Can you spot it? Picture: TikTok/Hectic Nick
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A man has shared a mind-boggling optical illusion that he claims only one per cent of people can solve.

An incredible optical illusion that can apparently only be solved by one per cent of the population is doing the rounds online.

It was shared on TikTok by user @hecticnick, who posts "videos that make you think" - like illusions, brain teasers and fun facts - with his 3.9 million followers.

One of his videos, which has been viewed 3.6 million times, appears to feature sticks and blocks lined up.

Nick goes on to explain, however, that there is actually a hidden word within the pattern.

Can you spot the words?
Can you spot the words? Picture: TikTok/Hectic Nick

If you can't spot it, Nick advises: "Try closing your eyes about 90 per cent, and you might be able to read it."

Still can't spot it? the words actually spells: "bad eyes".

The post has racked up 225,000 likes and 37,800 comments from TikTok users, with one writing: "Got it immediately without closing my eyes 90%."

Another added: "People can’t actually read this???? That’s a joke, right?"

Other people had more of a struggle, however, with some offering tips on how to see it.

One person wrote: "I had to sit [the] phone on [the] floor and relaxed and finally saw the words."

Another added: "Look at it from a side angle, and u can see it."

A third advised: "Half close your eyes. Thank me later."

