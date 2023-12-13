Baby names: Most popular boys and girls names of 2023
13 December 2023, 13:26
The BabyCentre has revealed the top 100 baby names of the year.
The most popular 100 baby names of 2023 have been revealed by the BabyCentre.
Unveiling its round-up of the most used monikers for boys and girls, data experts have listed what has landed first and what is flying up the charts, along with the names losing favour.
Olivia stole back its crown on the girls' list and Muhammad remained at number one for the boys.
Sophia, which snatched the top spot last year, was knocked down to number eight, however Noah stayed in second place, while Jack toppled from third to tenth.
Among this year's birth certificates, royal names including Charles, William, Harry and Meghan plummeted at the same time that Taylor Swift-inspired picks like August and Willow soared.
The rankings are based on members sharing their choices with the community ahead of the website's official UK list for 2023, which will be released next year.
Here, we list the BabyCentre's freshly updated top 100 baby names for boys and girls this year.
Top 100 baby girl names for 2023
1. Olivia
2. Amelia
3. Isla
4. Lily
5. Ava
6. Freya
7. Ivy
8. Sophia
9. Grace
10. Willow
11. Mia
12 Isabella
13. Daisy
14. Elsie
15. Evie
16. Florence
17. Ella
18. Emily
19. Evelyn
20. Luna
21. Poppy
22. Sofia
23. Sienna
24. Phoebe
25. Aria
26. Charlotte
27. Maya
28. Aurora
29. Millie
30. Rosie
31. Layla
32. Harper
33. Maisie
34. Maryam
35. Mila
36. Sophie
37. Eliana
38. Hallie
39. Ayla
40. Lottie
41. Matilda
42. Jasmine
43. Bonnie
44. Fatima
45. Zoe
46. Chloe
47. Eva
48. Emilia
49. Violet
50. Zara
51. Mabel
52. Ruby
53. Isabelle
54. Ada
55. Arabella
56. Maeve
57. Alice
58. Ellie
59. Robyn
60. Erin
61. Maria
62. Princess
63. Rose
64. Esme
65. Delilah
66. Penelope
67. Sarah
68. Eden
69. Hazel
70. Hannah
71. Nur
72. Eleanor
73. Imogen
74. Thea
75. Lyra
76. Scarlett
77. Abigail
78. Aisha
79. Bella
80. Olive
81. Orla
82. Amelie
83. Lara
84. Lucy
85. Ophelia
86. Anaya
87. Gianna
88. Myla
89. Emma
90. Kiara
91. Talia
92. Clara
93. Lilly
94. Nova
95. Summer
96. Zahra
97. Ariella
98. Iris
99. Nora
100. Raya
Top 100 baby boy names for 2023
1. Muhammad
2. Noah
3. Theo
4. Leo
5. Oliver
6. Arthur
7. George
8. Luca
9. Freddie
10. Jack
11. Ethan
12. Charlie
13. Henry
14. Oscar
15. Jude
16. Alfie
17. Archie
18. Lucas
19. Liam
20. Arlo
21. Jacob
22. Elijah
23. James
24. Teddy
25. Ezra
26. Thomas
27. Tommy
28. Isaac
29. Finley
30. Max
31. Harry
32. Joshua
33. Adam
34. Nathan
35. Jayden
36. Albie
37. Theodore
38. Alexander
39. Sebastian
40. David
41. Reuben
42. Rory
43. Daniel
44. Dylan
45. Logan
46. Mohammed
47. Caleb
48. Roman
49. Mohammad
50. Jaxon
51. Aiden
52. Harrison
53. William
54. Hudson
55. Hugo
56. Louis
57. Samuel
58. Gabriel
59. Mason
60. Michael
61. Oakley
62. Ali
63. Jesse
64. Kai
65. Ryan
66. Louie
67. Joseph
68. Zion
69. Asher
70. Alex
71. Edward
72. Luke
73. Benjamin
74. Reggie
75. Rowan
76. Zachary
77. Abdullah
78. Austin
79. Hunter
80. Ibrahim
81. Ronnie
82. Abdul
83. Levi
84. Ollie
85. Grayson
86. Musa
87. Ahmed
88. Cody
89. Yusuf
90. Frankie
91. Myles
92. Toby
93. Finn
94. Sonny
95. Jason
96. Omar
97. Zayn
98. Hamza
99. Ahmad
100. Albert
