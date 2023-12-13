Baby names: Most popular boys and girls names of 2023

BabyCentre says film, TV, music and royals impact popularity. Picture: Alamy

The BabyCentre has revealed the top 100 baby names of the year.

The most popular 100 baby names of 2023 have been revealed by the BabyCentre.

Unveiling its round-up of the most used monikers for boys and girls, data experts have listed what has landed first and what is flying up the charts, along with the names losing favour.

Olivia stole back its crown on the girls' list and Muhammad remained at number one for the boys.

Sophia, which snatched the top spot last year, was knocked down to number eight, however Noah stayed in second place, while Jack toppled from third to tenth.

The list includes the 100 most popular boys and girls names – and their spelling variations. Picture: Alamy

Among this year's birth certificates, royal names including Charles, William, Harry and Meghan plummeted at the same time that Taylor Swift-inspired picks like August and Willow soared.

The rankings are based on members sharing their choices with the community ahead of the website's official UK list for 2023, which will be released next year.

Here, we list the BabyCentre's freshly updated top 100 baby names for boys and girls this year.

Olivia returned to its number one spot on the girls' list. Picture: Alamy

Top 100 baby girl names for 2023

1. Olivia

2. Amelia

3. Isla

4. Lily

5. Ava

6. Freya

7. Ivy

8. Sophia

9. Grace

10. Willow

11. Mia

12 Isabella

13. Daisy

14. Elsie

15. Evie

16. Florence

17. Ella

18. Emily

19. Evelyn

20. Luna

21. Poppy

22. Sofia

23. Sienna

24. Phoebe

25. Aria

26. Charlotte

27. Maya

28. Aurora

29. Millie

30. Rosie

31. Layla

32. Harper

33. Maisie

34. Maryam

35. Mila

36. Sophie

37. Eliana

38. Hallie

39. Ayla

40. Lottie

41. Matilda

42. Jasmine

43. Bonnie

44. Fatima

45. Zoe

46. Chloe

47. Eva

48. Emilia

49. Violet

50. Zara

51. Mabel

52. Ruby

53. Isabelle

54. Ada

55. Arabella

56. Maeve

57. Alice

58. Ellie

59. Robyn

60. Erin

61. Maria

62. Princess

63. Rose

64. Esme

65. Delilah

66. Penelope

67. Sarah

68. Eden

69. Hazel

70. Hannah

71. Nur

72. Eleanor

73. Imogen

74. Thea

75. Lyra

76. Scarlett

77. Abigail

78. Aisha

79. Bella

80. Olive

81. Orla

82. Amelie

83. Lara

84. Lucy

85. Ophelia

86. Anaya

87. Gianna

88. Myla

89. Emma

90. Kiara

91. Talia

92. Clara

93. Lilly

94. Nova

95. Summer

96. Zahra

97. Ariella

98. Iris

99. Nora

100. Raya

Muhammad held on to the top spot. Picture: Alamy

Top 100 baby boy names for 2023

1. Muhammad

2. Noah

3. Theo

4. Leo

5. Oliver

6. Arthur

7. George

8. Luca

9. Freddie

10. Jack

11. Ethan

12. Charlie

13. Henry

14. Oscar

15. Jude

16. Alfie

17. Archie

18. Lucas

19. Liam

20. Arlo

21. Jacob

22. Elijah

23. James

24. Teddy

25. Ezra

26. Thomas

27. Tommy

28. Isaac

29. Finley

30. Max

31. Harry

32. Joshua

33. Adam

34. Nathan

35. Jayden

36. Albie

37. Theodore

38. Alexander

39. Sebastian

40. David

41. Reuben

42. Rory

43. Daniel

44. Dylan

45. Logan

46. Mohammed

47. Caleb

48. Roman

49. Mohammad

50. Jaxon

51. Aiden

52. Harrison

53. William

54. Hudson

55. Hugo

56. Louis

57. Samuel

58. Gabriel

59. Mason

60. Michael

61. Oakley

62. Ali

63. Jesse

64. Kai

65. Ryan

66. Louie

67. Joseph

68. Zion

69. Asher

70. Alex

71. Edward

72. Luke

73. Benjamin

74. Reggie

75. Rowan

76. Zachary

77. Abdullah

78. Austin

79. Hunter

80. Ibrahim

81. Ronnie

82. Abdul

83. Levi

84. Ollie

85. Grayson

86. Musa

87. Ahmed

88. Cody

89. Yusuf

90. Frankie

91. Myles

92. Toby

93. Finn

94. Sonny

95. Jason

96. Omar

97. Zayn

98. Hamza

99. Ahmad

100. Albert

