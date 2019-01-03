Dad sparks debate after refusing to give kids dolls with 'very realistic privates'

He thought the dolls were too inappropriate for his daughter to play with

A dad has sparked uproar on Facebook after posting photos of the dolls he bought for his daughter, claiming that he has refused to let her play with them due to their lifelike private parts.

Alongside the pictures, he wrote: “So I bust open this box of twin dolls I ordered online for my baby and Lawd have mercy.

“Is this is what the world comes too now? Making dolls with the actual private parts for children?

"When I purchased them, they came with various doll accessories to go with the dolls and the reviews didn’t mention about anything about the extra stuff so I guess I just thought they were child friendly.

“But silly me huh lol Smh I’m glad I examined them before she got a chance to play with it!!"

The post has attracted around 4.6k comments from Facebook users, mostly slamming the father for his decision to ban his kids from playing with the doll.

One wrote: "This is the problem, we think backwards.... It's OK to lie to them about Easter bunnies and Santa, but the human body we lie to them about, really?"

Another added: "That is actually awesome. Children learn better when they aren’t lied to. When I worked for UCP all the dolls were anatomically correct so as to help the development of the developmentally delayed. Don’t reject it. Embrace the benefits."

A third said: "The problem with this whole situation is no child wouls view this in the manner in which adults think. If the child has a baby brother and you change his diaper she's going to ask whats that of course you have to explain why is this any different".

