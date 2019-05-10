The New Zealand family whose children were named George, Charlotte, Harry and Archie before the royal births

10 May 2019, 12:02 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 12:05

This family have a special connection with the royal family
This family have a special connection with the royal family. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Stafford family from New Zealand have landed the ‘royal flush’ after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named their son Archie.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named their newborn son Archie Harrison earlier this week, bringing together one of the biggest coincidences for this New Zealand family.

Parents Jack and Jo Stafford have four children all together; Charlotte, 11, Harry, 9, George, 7 and Archie, 4.

Not only does their son share the same name as the new royal baby, but the other three have the names of the Duke of Sussex, as well as two of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children.

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times, Mrs Stafford explain the coincidence is a “fluke”.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William react to the birth of the royal baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the name of their son on Wednesday
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the name of their son on Wednesday. Picture: PA

She said: “It's a royal flush - what are the chances?

"It was just a fluke. We've always just really loved those names.

Jo continued to explain: ”First, Prince George came along, then Princess Charlotte - which we thought was just a coincidence. But now Archie ...

"Once again, like when all the other recent royal babies were named, the first thing I woke up to was the dinging of my phone, with messages from friends who have all heard the news before me.

The Queen and Prince Philip met this week
The Queen and Prince Philip met this week. Picture: SussexRoyal/Instagram

"We've had a lot of laughs over this."

Their youngest, Archie, is said to be ecstatic with Meghan and Harry’s choice of name, and even fashioned himself a crown out of paper.

While she explains she is not planning to have more children, she admits they would name him or her Freddie or Lucy.

Has Mrs Stafford just revealed the names of the next royal baby?

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

The mum has urged mums to vaccinate their kids in the wake of her discovery (stock image)

Mum reveals her baby's vaccination made her breastmilk turn BLUE
There's a genius way to pick up shards of glass

Parents have discovered this genius hack for picking up broken glass
Eating nuts early in pregnancy can boost a baby's brain development, it has been claimed (stock image)

Eating nuts early in your pregnancy 'makes baby more intelligent', study finds
Hilary Duff has shared a candid Instagram post with her followers

Hilary Duff reveals why she's quit breastfeeding in brutally honest Instagram post

Celebrities

Kerry Katona has pleaded guilty to not sending her child to school

Kerry Katona fined £875 after her child missed 45 days of school without explanation

News

Trending on Heart

This product has been hailed a 'miracle' by users

The £8 fake tan eraser that gets rid of orange hands in minutes

Beauty

The Geordie pair have split but insist they're still pals

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry announces that she's SPLIT from Sam Gowland

Showbiz

Log House Holidays offers the hygge you’ve been searching for – all without having to get on a plane

How to have a Nordic adventure right here in the UK

Travel

The bride was furious at how insensitive the guest was

Infertile bride furious with guest for gifting her a pregnancy test, dummies and baby grows
Viewers were left reeling after Lee attacked Victoria during Wednesday's episode

Emmerdale facing Ofcom investigation after 39 complaints about shock scene

TV & Movies

The Chase fans accused Bradley of accepting the wrong answer

The Chase viewers furious as Bradley Walsh accepts ‘wrong answer’ from Shaun Wallace

TV & Movies