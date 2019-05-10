The New Zealand family whose children were named George, Charlotte, Harry and Archie before the royal births

By Alice Dear

The Stafford family from New Zealand have landed the ‘royal flush’ after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named their son Archie.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named their newborn son Archie Harrison earlier this week, bringing together one of the biggest coincidences for this New Zealand family.

Parents Jack and Jo Stafford have four children all together; Charlotte, 11, Harry, 9, George, 7 and Archie, 4.

Not only does their son share the same name as the new royal baby, but the other three have the names of the Duke of Sussex, as well as two of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children.

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times, Mrs Stafford explain the coincidence is a “fluke”.

The Stafford children from Mosgiel never thought of themselves as being regal. But Charlotte, Harry, George and Archie are starting to think they must be. pic.twitter.com/Jg5XfjQEwf — ODT Online (@odtnews) May 10, 2019

She said: “It's a royal flush - what are the chances?

"It was just a fluke. We've always just really loved those names.

Jo continued to explain: ”First, Prince George came along, then Princess Charlotte - which we thought was just a coincidence. But now Archie ...

"Once again, like when all the other recent royal babies were named, the first thing I woke up to was the dinging of my phone, with messages from friends who have all heard the news before me.

"We've had a lot of laughs over this."

Their youngest, Archie, is said to be ecstatic with Meghan and Harry’s choice of name, and even fashioned himself a crown out of paper.

While she explains she is not planning to have more children, she admits they would name him or her Freddie or Lucy.

Has Mrs Stafford just revealed the names of the next royal baby?