'I refuse to leave my daughter alone with my parents after they pierced her ears'

'I refuse to leave my daughter alone with my parents after they pierced her ears'. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

ONE father has shared his fury at his parents after they took his newborn baby to get her ears pierced.

A dad has banned his parents from babysitting his daughter alone after they took the nine-month-old to get her ears pierced.

This comes after the man and his partner made it very clear to their friends and family they wanted to wait for their daughter to be old enough to choose whether she wanted to wear earrings or not.

But now that the parents have directly defied both his and his partner's wishes, he has some serious consequences for them.

Writing in a Reddit post, the unnamed man explained that he now doesn't allow his parents to babysit his daughter without either him or his fiancée present.

The grandparents got the nine-month-old's ears pierced behind the couple's back. Picture: Getty

The post begins: "I was never into the idea of it [ear piercings] being done as a baby when they can’t consent, like my fiancée parents pierced her ears when she was a baby and she always hated wearing earrings. Still doesn’t wear any."

He went on to explain that his parents "wouldn't shut up about it", and insisted she would look "cute" with earrings.

When the parents revealed they had pierced the baby's ears while they were babysitting, the man said he and his wife were furious.

The man has now banned his parents from taking care of the baby alone. Picture: Getty

He wrote: "We stopped talking to them after that for disrespecting our decision. Everyone was saying we were making a big deal and we can’t cut them out their granddaughters life over something like that."

Now some of dust has settled, the couple are allowing the grandparents to see their granddaughter again, but refuse to allow them to be alone with her.

"They won’t be left alone with her", he wrote: "That’s where everyone is still saying we’re being massive a******s because we’re still punishing them over something that’s not a big deal and we’re treating them like children."

He added: "We’re still not wanting to change our minds on our conditions so it’s pinning everyone against us.

"Are we being a******s that we just don’t trust them alone with her and rather one of us be there always?"

Some people have called the couple unreasonable for their reaction. Picture: Getty

The post, as you can imagine, caused a heated debate among Reddit users.

One person agreed they were not being unreasonable, and explained that she had been through something similar when her mother cut her daughter's fringe.

She wrote: "I wouldn't be leaving my child with them ever again. My mum cut my daughters fringe and I lost it; this is another level all together.

"What's going to be next thing they decide they know better on? They're lucky they're even allowed to see her to be honest."

Another person commented: "If they're willing to do this in complete disregard of your wishes, who knows what else they might do... The compromise of not allowing them around your child without one of you present is a reasonable one."

