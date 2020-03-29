Mum sets up 'genius' indoor cycle studio to keep daughters active while off school

Tracy set up an at-home cycle studio using stabilisers and trainers. Picture: Instagram / thetracyeffect

Parents branded Tracy Juliano's workout idea 'amazing' and raced to recreate the child-friendly spin session at home.

A savvy mum has set up an indoor cycling studio to keep her daughters active while they remain off school – and it's the perfect way for kids to exercise during the coronavirus crisis.

Tracy Juliano, a mother-of-two from America, shared the fitness trick on social media by posting a video of her children enjoying the home spin class, and now parents around the world are racing to recreate it.

Sharing the bright idea on Facebook, which has been viewed over 6.5 million times, she wrote: "Today’s activity. Homemade kids Peloton bikes!"

Read more: Susanna Reid reveals why she's not home-schooling her children yet, and instead letting them sleep in

The cute clip revealed Tracy had placed her children's bikes in front of a TV screen and secured the frames to the floor by putting the stabilisers inside a pair of trainers.

Once the girls were ready to go, she simply pressed play on a Pelaton spin class and let her little ones whizz away, burning up excess energy as they exercised.

She also managed to stop her eldest getting bored too quickly by letting her balance a tablet on her bicycle's basket so she could watch cartoons while she pedalled.

Read more: This UK Safari Park is live streaming animal lessons for children stuck at home

Facebook users branded the workout idea as "genius" and "amazing", confessing they were going to copy the "life-saver" trick immediately.

One parent wrote: "You saved our household tonight. I saw your post, ran out to the garage to get my 3 year old’s bike, threw the training wheels into my crocs, and together we rode Cody’s 30 minute pop ride."

A second said: "Genius! Can’t wait to try it with my boys!"

"Okay, you’re amazing for thinking of this! I am so pumped to try this with my babes," added a third.

While a fourth gushed: "Omg. Love Everything about this."

Read more: Co-parenting during UK lockdown: what are the rules for children with separated parents?

Families are turning to online workouts to keep their kids fit during lockdown as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

Earlier this week, Joe Wicks branded himself the UK's PE teacher and hosted daily workouts for children to keep them active while they stayed indoors to save lives.

The Body Coach has since revealed he is donating "every single penny" earned from his PE lessons to the NHS in a bid to help fund the fight against the coronavirus.