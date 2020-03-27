Susanna Reid reveals why she's not home-schooling her children yet, and instead letting them sleep in

27 March 2020, 14:28

Susanna Reid said she's giving her children 'a break' amid the coronavirus pandemic
Susanna Reid said she's giving her children 'a break' amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid is currently at home self-isolating with her son, but is yet to start home-schooling them.

Susanna Reid has revealed she is not taking in the steps of other parents across the UK to home-schooling their children.

The Good Morning Britain host, 49, has been self-isolating at home with her three sons since last week after one of them developed a cough.

However, Piers Morgan's co-host has said she is not yet home-schooling her three teenagers; Finn, Jack and Sam, and is instead letting them sleep in.

Susanna Reid, who is a mum to three teenage boys, said she isn't home-schooling them yet
Susanna Reid, who is a mum to three teenage boys, said she isn't home-schooling them yet. Picture: Instagram

Writing in her Daily Mail column, Susanna explained: "When schools were closed, the boys were sad about not seeing their friends on the last day — although admittedly less sad about exams being cancelled.

"And I confess we haven’t yet brought in home-learning — we all need time to settle into a new normal first.

Susanna Reid said she is instead letting her sons sleep in
Susanna Reid said she is instead letting her sons sleep in. Picture: PA

"So I am letting them sleep in for now, and my suggestions of taking up ‘projects’ have been quickly hushed. Monopoly hasn’t yet made an appearance, but given the pressure on the wifi, I can see board games becoming crucial at some stage soon."

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain this week, Kate said that while people are suggesting she and her children learn a new language or train indoors, she wants to give them a break this week.

Susanna Reid has been talking to Good Morning Britain through a video link this week as she self-isolates
Susanna Reid has been talking to Good Morning Britain through a video link this week as she self-isolates. Picture: Instagram

She said: "There's an overwhelming amount of information and possible anxiety for them if you overexpose them to everything that's happening at the moment.

"You know what? Let's just give them a break. They can be on their phones, they can be on their PlayStations, they can just chill, and then maybe next week we can start doing some 'projects'."

