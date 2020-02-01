A farm is looking for volunteers to snuggle pigs, scratch their bellies and feed them cookies

An animal sanctuary is seeking volunteer snuggle buddies for pigs. Picture: Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary / Getty

Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary is on the hunt for a new team of 'piggy cuddlers' to socialise the animals before they're adopted.

A farm is looking for some very special volunteers to cuddle pigs, scratch their bellies and feed them cookies to help prepare the rescued animals for adoption.

Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary is on the hunt for a caring team of 'piggy cuddlers' whose sole job is to shower the adorable farmyard animals with attention as they get ready for their new homes.

Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary is on the hunt for a caring team of 'piggy cuddlers'. Picture: Getty

Taking to Facebook to advertise every animal lover's dream job, the farm wrote: "Do you want to help make a huge difference in the lives of the pigs of Cotton Branch?

"Come help socialize our adoptable residents so they can move into our adoption program with ease!

"Belly scratches, cookies, sitting with, and even just talking to our pig friends can get them ready for their new home."

The only catch? You'll have to quit your job and move to America because the adorable position is situated in Leesville, South Carolina.

The US sanctuary, which currently looks after around 100 pigs, was bombarded with offers of help after sharing the sweet post on social media.

Many revealed they had already signed up, while pig fans abroad joked they'd "take a vacation" just to snuggle the porkers – and probably end up taking one home.

"I think we need to road trip but we would probably come home with a pig instead of just an incredible experience," wrote on Facebook user.

While another added: "The idea of being a piggie cuddler makes me cry all the tears. All of them! I live in Canada and I am seriously considering taking some vacation/self care time for this incredible volunteer opportunity."

The organisation went on to explain that socialisation is a crucial part of a pig's development and can have a huge impact on the affectionate animal's wellbeing.

Already looking at flights to the States? If you want to muck in, check out all of Cotton Branch's volunteering opportunities here.