Expert reveals how to clean paint stains off clothes using beer

8 April 2020, 12:00 | Updated: 8 April 2020, 12:02

A simple hack to rid clothes of paint... (stock images)
A cleaning expert has revealed a genius hack to getting paint stains out of clothes - and all you'll need is beer.

While we're in lockdown, many families have been finding creative ways to keep busy at home, and painting can be a great way to keep the kids entertained.

Any parent with young children will know that this hobby can be messy, as well as fun - but one expert claims that there's a really easy way to help reduce paint stains from clothes, and all you'll need is beer.

Painting is a great way to keep the kids occupied during lockdown (stock image)
While it is tricky to remove stains completely, it has been claimed that beer is your best bet to reduce any marks.

A spokesperson from NetVoucherCodes, according to The Sun: "Potentially tough stains should be tackled as soon as possible, so they don't have chance to become embedded in your clothes, carpets or other materials and get more difficult to remove.

"If you’re not sure about the potential side effects of a stain removal solution, test the method on an unimportant piece of similar material. As a general rule, natural products and simpler methods are usually safer and more effective than complicated chemicals."

Beer can help remove paint stains from clothes (stock image)
It is advised to let the paint dry before trying to clean it, and then scratching off as much as possible.

You should then apply some soapy water to the area, which will dampen the marks and allow you to remove more excess paint from the area.

Alcoholic liquid - such as beer - should then be added to the area.

