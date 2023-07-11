Royal Caribbean Icon of the Sea: Inside the world's largest cruise ship

11 July 2023, 16:46

Royal Caribbean Icon of the Sea: Inside the world's largest cruise ship
Royal Caribbean Icon of the Sea: Inside the world's largest cruise ship. Picture: Royal Caribbean
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship, called Icon of the Sea, has a 55-foot-tall waterfall, seven swimming pools, 28 different room choices and 40 places to eat and drink.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Royal Caribbean has released new pictures of Icon of the Sea, which will become the world's largest cruise ship ever.

The Icon of the Sea will set sail for the first time in January 2024, setting off from Miami.

The cruise ship can hold up to 7,600 guests and is the home of seven different swimming pools, 40 bars and restaurants, six record-breaking waterslides, a rock climbing wall and even a surf simulator.

The Icon of the Sea has 28 different room types, including the three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse – which comes with a slide – as well as the Panoramic Ocean View rooms and suites.

The Icon of the Sea cruise ship will set sail for the first time in January next year
The Icon of the Sea cruise ship will set sail for the first time in January next year. Picture: Royal Caribbean

One of the stand-out features of the ship is the AquaDome, which will feature a 55-foot-tall waterfall.

And while the slides are enough to keep guests busy for days, there's also 15 bars and entertainment venues located on the ship, as well as the first suspended ship infinity pool.

The cruise ship will hold around 10,000 people altogether (including crew) and will measure 20 decks high and 1,198 feet long.

The Icon of the Sea will weigh 250,800 gross tons, which is five times as big as the Titanic, which weighed 46,328 tons.

The cruise ship is the home of seven different swimming pools, 40 bars and restaurants, six record-breaking waterslides, a rock climbing wall and even a surf simulator
The cruise ship is the home of seven different swimming pools, 40 bars and restaurants, six record-breaking waterslides, a rock climbing wall and even a surf simulator. Picture: Royal Caribbean
The Icon of the Sea will hold around 10,000 people altogether (including crew) and will measure 20 decks high and 1,198 feet long
The Icon of the Sea will hold around 10,000 people altogether (including crew) and will measure 20 decks high and 1,198 feet long. Picture: Royal Caribbean

The cruise ship may sound like a kid's dream-come-true, the Icon of the Sea also caters to people looking to relax and enjoy the vast views from the ocean with The Hideaway.

The Hideaway will hold the largest pool at sea and is described as "the ultimate beach club experience".

The Icon of the Sea will weigh 250,800 gross tons, which is five times as big as the Titanic, which weighed 46,328 tons
The Icon of the Sea will weigh 250,800 gross tons, which is five times as big as the Titanic, which weighed 46,328 tons. Picture: Royal Caribbean

For thrill-seekers, the ship also features Thrill Island which includes Frightening Bolt (the tallest drop slide at sea), Pressure Drop (the first open free-fall slide at sea), Storm-Chasers (the longest mat racing slides at sea), Hurricane Hunter (the first family raft slide at sea), and Storm Surge (the first suspended family raft slide at sea).

Icon of the Sea are starting with cruises from Miami, debuting from the homeport in 2024.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A grandad has been praised for refusing to babysit for free

Grandparents spark debate by refusing to babysit daughter’s newborn for free

Parenting

The weather is set to heat up next month

UK weather: Is there going to be a 40 degree heatwave?

News

A mum has defended a nursery's decision to put up a controversial sign

Mum defends nursery's controversial sign for parents picking up their children

Parenting

Lucky father-of-two wins £3.5million Cotswold Omaze house with £35 entry

Lucky father-of-two wins £3.5million Omaze Cotswolds house draw with £35 entry

News

A woman has cancelled her bank account

Woman closes bank account on the spot after she’s told she can’t withdraw her own cash

Trending on Heart

Alison Hammond smiling on the red carpet at an ITV even wearing a black sequin dress

What is Alison Hammond's net worth? Inside This Morning presenter's career and earnings

Showbiz

Kady McDermott on Love Island with her hand over her mouth in shock and smiling as she partakes in movie night

Love Island: Has Kady McDermott got a boyfriend?

Showbiz

Love Island's Leah Taylor wearing an ombre bikini in official shot alongside natural picture of her with her hair up

Love Island Leah Taylor: Age, business and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today

Is Holly Willoughby leaving This Morning?

TV & Movies

Inside Harper Beckham's lavish 12th birthday celebrations

Inside Harper Beckham's lavish 12th birthday celebrations: Prada Caffè and matching tattoos with Nicola Peltz

Showbiz

Peter Barlow star Chris Gascoyne has quit Coronation Street

Coronation Street fans devastated as Peter Barlow star Chris Gascoyne quits after 23 years

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is off This Morning for more than six weeks

Where is Holly Willoughby today and why is she not on This Morning?

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has been on holiday 17 times in two years

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s 17 holidays in two years including the Maldives and Florida

Showbiz

Ellie Simmonds thanks fans for support following emotional adoption documentary

Ellie Simmonds thanks fans for support following emotional adoption documentary

Showbiz

Mark Labbett and his girlfriend Hayley Palmer are enjoying a birthday trip

Inside The Chase star Mark Labbett's romantic trip with new girlfriend

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby pays heartfelt tribute after mother-in-law dies

Holly Willoughby pays heartfelt tribute after mother-in-law dies

Showbiz

Ferne McCann has welcomed a baby girl

Ferne McCann gives birth to first baby with fiancé Lorri Haines and shares adorable video

Showbiz

The most successful Love Island stars revealed

Love Island's top 7 most successful stars ever

TV & Movies

Emmerdale viewers are convinced a shock twist will involve Gabby

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' shock Gabby pregnancy twist after Dawn's baby news

TV & Movies

Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

Showbiz