Only certain people can make this 'rumbling' noise in their ear

Can you make the sound? (Stock images). Picture: Getty

Only a certain portion of the population can tense a certain muscle in the ear, which makes a 'rumbling' noise.

A viral post has revealed that only some people can make a particular noise in their ear, as only a certain amount of the population can tense the right muscle.

The tweet from science columnist Massimo at Rainmaker1973 reads: "A part of the human population can voluntarily control the tensor tympani, a muscle within the ear."





A part of the human population can voluntarily control the tensor tympani, a muscle within the ear. Contracting this muscle produces vibration and sound. The sound is usually described as a rumbling sound https://t.co/FjD36qFACU pic.twitter.com/ianKb60EK8 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 17, 2020

"Contracting this muscle produces vibration and sound. The sound is usually described as a rumbling sound".

If you have no idea what on earth Massimo is talking about, chances are you don't have the ability to make the sounds - but some Twitter users replied claiming they could do it.

One wrote: "To me it sounds like when there’s a big thunderstorm and the thunder is just lowly rolling around in the sky forever with only tiny flashes of lightning that don’t leave the clouds."

Only certain people can make the 'rumbling' sound (stock image). Picture: Getty

And another added: "Wait, not everyone has this? it happens when I contract my face and smush it real hard, my eyes close and my nose scrunches up and I hear this rumbling sound."

While we don't have an official number on how many people are able to make the sound, a 2013 study on the matter stated: "The tensor tympani muscle is the largest muscle within the middle ear. Its voluntary contraction is a very unusual event. Only a few papers have documented its audiometric effects."

