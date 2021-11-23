Best Black Friday deals on exercise, fitness and workout equipment

23 November 2021, 18:56 | Updated: 23 November 2021, 19:00

Best Black Friday deals on fitness equipment
Best Black Friday deals on fitness equipment. Picture: Getty Images/Mitre/Triggerpoint/Speedo/TaylorMade/adidas/GORE/Amazon
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Whether you're into football, swimming or rowing, check out the best Black Friday sports deals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Black Friday is here, which means there has never been a better time to get your hands on some new sports wear or home gym equipment.

While a lot of premium fitness products usually come with a premium price tag, there are some great deals on plenty of items right now.

So, we've rounded up the best Black Friday discounts you can get your hands on...

Speedo Unisex Hydropulse Swimming Goggle

Speedo Unisex Hydropulse Swimming Goggle
Speedo Unisex Hydropulse Swimming Goggle. Picture: Speedo/Amazon

These goggles have wide vision lenses for enhanced peripheral vision and super soft seals for a comfortable and cushioned fit.

Buy now: £10.87 from Amazon

Was: £14.49

Saving: £3.62

TaylorMade Pro 6.0 Cart Bag

TaylorMade Pro 6.0 Cart Bag
TaylorMade Pro 6.0 Cart Bag. Picture: Amazon

This golf cart has a 14-way top with two easy access side handles, an integrated grab handle and a lightweight stay rod construction.

Buy now: £84.99 from Amazon

Was: £139

Saving: £54.01

TriggerPoint Grid Roller

TriggerPoint Grid Roller, Massage Roller
TriggerPoint Grid Roller, Massage Roller. Picture: TriggerPoint/Amazon

This foam roller has a multi-density exterior constructed over a rigid, hollow core.

Constructed from quality materials that won’t break down or lose shape from repeated use.

Buy now: £27.59 from Amazon

Was: £36.36

Saving: £8.77

adidas Premium Yoga Mat

adidas Premium Yoga Mat
adidas Premium Yoga Mat. Picture: adidas/Amazon

If you need a new yoga mat, look no further. This grippy non-slip texture adds stability and is ideal for stretching.

It is lightweight and compact which makes it easy to transport.

Buy now: £19.99 from Amazon

Was: £29.99

Saving: £10

GORE WEAR Men's M Thermo Long Sleeve Zip Shirt

GORE WEAR Men's M Thermo Long Sleeve Zip Shirt
GORE WEAR Men's M Thermo Long Sleeve Zip Shirt. Picture: Amazon/ GORE WEAR

Perfect for the winter, this warm, versatile men's shirt is comfortable and has reflective details.

It also has a soft inside with fleece material, elastic waistband and sleeve cuffs.

Buy now: £62.88 from Amazon

Was: £89.99

Saving: £27.11

Mitre Impel Training Football

Mitre Impel Training Football
Mitre Impel Training Football. Picture: Mitre/Amazon

The Mitre Impel is the ideal all-weather soft-touch training football, suitable for a kickabout at home or practicing your skills at football training with your team.

Buy now: £11.50 from Amazon

Was: £12

Saving: 50p

ProForm Power Series Folding Treadmill

ProForm Power Series Folding Treadmill
ProForm Power Series Folding Treadmill. Picture: ProForm/Amazon

The ProForm Power 795i smart treadmill comes with a 30-Day iFIT membership that allows you to stream live and on-demand workouts directly to your own tablet or smartphone.

Buy now: £699 from Amazon

Was: £999

Saving: £300

ProForm Sport RL Folding Rower

ProForm Sport RL Folding Rower
ProForm Sport RL Folding Rower. Picture: ProForm/Amazon

You can connect your Sport RL rower with iFIT and use your smart device to row the world with Global Workouts or sweat in Studio Classes.

Buy now: £369 from Amazon

Was: £489

Save: £120

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Is there anything more Christmassy than a beautiful wreath?

Beautiful festive Christmas wreaths available to buy now, masterclasses and ideas to make your own

Christmas

Kaya is the sweetest kitty, looking for a loving home to call her own

Adorable cat with a congenital facial abnormality looking for her forever home
Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: Will it stop near me?

Christmas

Would you charge your family for Christmas dinner?

Mum furious after in-laws reveal they’re charging family for Christmas dinner

Christmas

Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her leather pencil skirt from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

The date and time Selling Sunset season four is released on Netflix

What time is Selling Sunset season four out on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Maeve and David were first linked in 2016

Who is David Ginola's girlfriend Maeva Denat?

TV & Movies

Bake Off fans have been speculating the 2021 winner

Who will win the Great British Bake Off 2021? Viewers convinced they have predicted the results

Great British Bake Off

The Bake Off final is tonight

What time is the Great British Bake Off final tonight?

Great British Bake Off

Bake Off has returned to Channel 4 this autumn

What is the prize for winning the Great British Bake Off?

Great British Bake Off

David Ginola has opened up about suffering a heart attack in 2017

I'm A Celeb's David Ginola opens up about the moment he 'died for 12 minutes'

TV & Movies

A mum has defended her expensive Christmas decorations

Mum who spends £35k on Christmas decorations defends herself on This Morning

This Morning

Al Chapman actor Michael Wildman is married to Ceri Ann Gregory

Inside Emmerdale star Michael Wildman’s life away from soap with famous wife

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity is on every night

What time does I'm A Celebrity start and is it on every night?

TV & Movies

Martha Cope is appearing on EastEnders

Who is EastEnders' Martha Cope? Sandy Gibson actress’ age and famous parents revealed

TV & Movies

You could be fined for defrosting your windscreen with your engine

Drivers face £40 fine for using their engine to defrost car windscreens

News

What are the best beauty deals of Black Friday 2021 and where can I buy them?

Best beauty deals for Black Friday 2021: From makeup and hair to skincare and more
Kadeena Cox is a gold medal winning athlete who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014

What disability does Kadeena Cox have? Multiple sclerosis explained

Celebrities

Bluetooth speakers to treat yourself to this Black Friday

The best Black Friday 2021 deals on Bluetooth speakers

We've picked out some indulgent and great value beauty advent calendars for men and women

Beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 17 of the best to buy now

Christmas