Best Black Friday deals on exercise, fitness and workout equipment

Whether you're into football, swimming or rowing, check out the best Black Friday sports deals.

Black Friday is here, which means there has never been a better time to get your hands on some new sports wear or home gym equipment.

While a lot of premium fitness products usually come with a premium price tag, there are some great deals on plenty of items right now.

So, we've rounded up the best Black Friday discounts you can get your hands on...

Speedo Unisex Hydropulse Swimming Goggle

These goggles have wide vision lenses for enhanced peripheral vision and super soft seals for a comfortable and cushioned fit.

Buy now: £10.87 from Amazon

Was: £14.49

Saving: £3.62

TaylorMade Pro 6.0 Cart Bag

This golf cart has a 14-way top with two easy access side handles, an integrated grab handle and a lightweight stay rod construction.

Buy now: £84.99 from Amazon

Was: £139

Saving: £54.01

TriggerPoint Grid Roller

This foam roller has a multi-density exterior constructed over a rigid, hollow core.

Constructed from quality materials that won’t break down or lose shape from repeated use.

Buy now: £27.59 from Amazon

Was: £36.36

Saving: £8.77

adidas Premium Yoga Mat

If you need a new yoga mat, look no further. This grippy non-slip texture adds stability and is ideal for stretching.

It is lightweight and compact which makes it easy to transport.

Buy now: £19.99 from Amazon

Was: £29.99

Saving: £10

GORE WEAR Men's M Thermo Long Sleeve Zip Shirt

Perfect for the winter, this warm, versatile men's shirt is comfortable and has reflective details.

It also has a soft inside with fleece material, elastic waistband and sleeve cuffs.

Buy now: £62.88 from Amazon

Was: £89.99

Saving: £27.11

Mitre Impel Training Football

The Mitre Impel is the ideal all-weather soft-touch training football, suitable for a kickabout at home or practicing your skills at football training with your team.

Buy now: £11.50 from Amazon

Was: £12

Saving: 50p

ProForm Power Series Folding Treadmill

The ProForm Power 795i smart treadmill comes with a 30-Day iFIT membership that allows you to stream live and on-demand workouts directly to your own tablet or smartphone.

Buy now: £699 from Amazon

Was: £999

Saving: £300

ProForm Sport RL Folding Rower

You can connect your Sport RL rower with iFIT and use your smart device to row the world with Global Workouts or sweat in Studio Classes.

Buy now: £369 from Amazon

Was: £489

Save: £120