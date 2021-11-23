Best Black Friday deals on exercise, fitness and workout equipment
23 November 2021, 18:56 | Updated: 23 November 2021, 19:00
Whether you're into football, swimming or rowing, check out the best Black Friday sports deals.
Black Friday is here, which means there has never been a better time to get your hands on some new sports wear or home gym equipment.
While a lot of premium fitness products usually come with a premium price tag, there are some great deals on plenty of items right now.
So, we've rounded up the best Black Friday discounts you can get your hands on...
Speedo Unisex Hydropulse Swimming Goggle
These goggles have wide vision lenses for enhanced peripheral vision and super soft seals for a comfortable and cushioned fit.
Was: £14.49
Saving: £3.62
TaylorMade Pro 6.0 Cart Bag
This golf cart has a 14-way top with two easy access side handles, an integrated grab handle and a lightweight stay rod construction.
Was: £139
Saving: £54.01
TriggerPoint Grid Roller
This foam roller has a multi-density exterior constructed over a rigid, hollow core.
Constructed from quality materials that won’t break down or lose shape from repeated use.
Was: £36.36
Saving: £8.77
adidas Premium Yoga Mat
If you need a new yoga mat, look no further. This grippy non-slip texture adds stability and is ideal for stretching.
It is lightweight and compact which makes it easy to transport.
Was: £29.99
Saving: £10
GORE WEAR Men's M Thermo Long Sleeve Zip Shirt
Perfect for the winter, this warm, versatile men's shirt is comfortable and has reflective details.
It also has a soft inside with fleece material, elastic waistband and sleeve cuffs.
Was: £89.99
Saving: £27.11
Mitre Impel Training Football
The Mitre Impel is the ideal all-weather soft-touch training football, suitable for a kickabout at home or practicing your skills at football training with your team.
Was: £12
Saving: 50p
ProForm Power Series Folding Treadmill
The ProForm Power 795i smart treadmill comes with a 30-Day iFIT membership that allows you to stream live and on-demand workouts directly to your own tablet or smartphone.
Was: £999
Saving: £300
ProForm Sport RL Folding Rower
You can connect your Sport RL rower with iFIT and use your smart device to row the world with Global Workouts or sweat in Studio Classes.
Was: £489
Save: £120