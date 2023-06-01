Swimming instructor warns parents not to put towel around their children’s shoulders

A swimming expert has revealed why you shouldn't wrap your child in a towel
A swimming expert has revealed why you shouldn't wrap your child in a towel. Picture: TikTok @scarnati.swim/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Parents are thanking a swimming instructor after she revealed the proper way to wrap your child up in a towel.

A swimming instructor has caused a debate after revealing the proper way you should wrap your child up on a towel.

Nikki Scarnati is a certified ISR swim instructor, water safety advocate and drowning prevention educator, as well as being a TikTok star.

Taking to her social media account (@scarnati.swim), Nikki explained: "I see it happen so many times, and I myself, as a parent, did it without even realising it was a thing."

She then shows the typical way parents tend to dry off their little ones, wrapping the towel over the kid's shoulders and hugging them.

Nikki then explained: "If they were to fall in the pool this way, all of their limbs are going to be restricted under a wet towel."

Instead, the safer way to dry off your little one is to lightly rub their arms and then get your child to lift them up and wrap the towel around their body.

She continued: “So when you get them out of the pool, dry their arms off, lift your arms up, but put the towel underneath their arms. That’s right. Make sure your towel is under your little one’s arms. NOT on top.

"That way, if they end up in the water, they still have access to their limbs to self rescue, and they’re that much safer.”

A swimming expert has revealed the correct way to dry your child
A swimming expert has revealed the correct way to dry your child. Picture: Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, viewers were quick to comment on the post, thanking Nikki for her advice.

"I can confirm this is true. When I was two I fell into the deep end of a rec pool with my towel on around my arms and I had to be rescued,” one person wrote.

Another said: "Also if they trip, they can catch themselves before hitting the ground.”

A third wrote: "That's a great idea! I bought my son an oversized towel hoodie so his arms stay covered but he's got mobility."

Some users commented that their children would probably just take off the towel or their arms may get cold.

Nikki replied: "Try using a different style towel! They have tericloth robes they can wear after swim time tia tag warm also that helps keep them warm."

Someone else then added: "That’s a great idea! I bought my son an oversized towel hoodie so his arms stay covered but he’s got mobility."

