Tesco closing deli and hot food counters across 317 supermarkets

Over 300 Tesco stores will have their deli and hot food counters removed. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Tesco will also close all 13 of their discount supermarkets, Jack's, three years after it launched as an Aldi and Lidl rival.

Tesco have revealed plans to close their meat, fish, deli and hot food counters over 317 of their supermarkets.

The supermarket chain is yet to reveal which stores across the UK will be affected, however, 279 branches will keep these services.

The decision comes after the brand saw a decrease in demand for the counters across their stores.

According to The Sun, no employees will be made redundant due to the deli counter closures and staff will instead be offered alternative roles in stores.

279 branches will continue to offer the deli and hot counter services. Picture: Alamy

There are 130 jobs at risk, however, due to Tesco's decision to close their discount supermarket brand called Jack's.

Jack's launched in 2018 and was created as a rival for chains like Lidl and Aldi.

There are currently 13 Jack's sites across the UK, seven of which will close while six will become Tesco stores.

They also closing the 13 Jack's stores across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Tesco UK and Republic of Ireland chief executive Jason Tarry said in a statement: "Our Jack’s brand will continue to be sold across Booker and our symbol brands, bringing great value and quality to even more customers.

"We want to thank our Jack’s colleagues for all they have done and taught us.

"Our priority is to find roles within our wider business for all the colleagues who want to stay with us."

According to reports, the closure of the deli and hot food counter will not put jobs at risk. Picture: Alamy

Tarry later added: "We operate in a highly competitive and fast-paced market, and our customers are shopping differently, especially since the start of the pandemic.

"We are always looking at how we can run our business as simply and efficiently as possible, so that we can reinvest in the things that matter most to customers.

"The changes we are announcing today will help us do this."