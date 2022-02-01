Tesco closing deli and hot food counters across 317 supermarkets

1 February 2022, 15:38 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 15:45

Over 300 Tesco stores will have their deli and hot food counters removed
Over 300 Tesco stores will have their deli and hot food counters removed. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Tesco will also close all 13 of their discount supermarkets, Jack's, three years after it launched as an Aldi and Lidl rival.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tesco have revealed plans to close their meat, fish, deli and hot food counters over 317 of their supermarkets.

The supermarket chain is yet to reveal which stores across the UK will be affected, however, 279 branches will keep these services.

The decision comes after the brand saw a decrease in demand for the counters across their stores.

According to The Sun, no employees will be made redundant due to the deli counter closures and staff will instead be offered alternative roles in stores.

279 branches will continue to offer the deli and hot counter services
279 branches will continue to offer the deli and hot counter services. Picture: Alamy

There are 130 jobs at risk, however, due to Tesco's decision to close their discount supermarket brand called Jack's.

Jack's launched in 2018 and was created as a rival for chains like Lidl and Aldi.

There are currently 13 Jack's sites across the UK, seven of which will close while six will become Tesco stores.

They also closing the 13 Jack's stores across the UK
They also closing the 13 Jack's stores across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Tesco UK and Republic of Ireland chief executive Jason Tarry said in a statement: "Our Jack’s brand will continue to be sold across Booker and our symbol brands, bringing great value and quality to even more customers.

"We want to thank our Jack’s colleagues for all they have done and taught us.

"Our priority is to find roles within our wider business for all the colleagues who want to stay with us."

According to reports, the closure of the deli and hot food counter will not put jobs at risk
According to reports, the closure of the deli and hot food counter will not put jobs at risk. Picture: Alamy

Tarry later added: "We operate in a highly competitive and fast-paced market, and our customers are shopping differently, especially since the start of the pandemic.

"We are always looking at how we can run our business as simply and efficiently as possible, so that we can reinvest in the things that matter most to customers.

"The changes we are announcing today will help us do this."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Kaya showed the true depth of her love for Gaspar as she laid on the canine's grave

Heartbroken dog refuses to leave grave of her best friend

The woman was furious after being told her kids couldn't come to the wedding (stock images)

'I refuse to go to my sister's wedding because I can't bring my kids'
Martin Lewis has issued advice to bill-payers

Martin Lewis issues advice on how to get £140 help with energy bills
Snow could be reaching the UK this week

UK weather: The areas snow is set to fall this week as temperatures drop

News

We've picked out some incredible chocolate gifts

Valentine's Day 2022: Cute chocolates, cakes and other sweet treats ideal for gifting

Trending on Heart

Who Plays Cheong-San In All Of Us Are Dead?

Who plays Cheong San in All Of Us Are Dead?

TV & Movies

Bridgerton season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton

When is Bridgerton season two released on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Elizabeth Berrington stars in The Responder

The Responder cast: Who is The Therapist actress Elizabeth Berrington?

TV & Movies

Series two of Clarkson's Farm is just around the corner

First look at Clarkson's Farm series two as Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper reunite

TV & Movies

Carol McGiffin has denied a feud with Lorraine

Carol McGiffin forced to deny feud with Lorraine Kelly after deleted tweet

TV & Movies

amanda holden panda head

Amanda Holden addresses rumours she is Panda on The Masked Singer

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh said he cheated to get his job on The Chase

Bradley Walsh reveals how he 'cheated' ITV bosses to land job on The Chase

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

The Teacher filming locations have been revealed

Where was The Teacher filmed? The surprising locations in Hungary revealed

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield is not presenting This Morning today

Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Leonard Fenton starred in EastEnders

A look back at EastEnders star Leonard Fenton's career

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield has tested positive for Covid

Phillip Schofield confirms he's tested positive for Covid

Celebrities

We've picked out some perfect plant presents

Valentine's Day 2022: The best bouquets, dried flowers and houseplants for delivery
Here is what the Heart.co.uk team have their eyes on this month...

Lust List February 2022: Things to try, buy and do this month
The Teacher is airing on Channel 5

Is Channel 5's The Teacher based on a true story?

TV & Movies