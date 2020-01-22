'Tradwife' woman claims wives should submit to their husband and spend days cooking and cleaning

The 'Tradwife' movement is made up of women who live by traditional marital values. Picture: Instagram

A mum has revealed that she left her high flying job to join the 'Tradwife' movement.

A woman has been slammed for insisting that women should ‘submit to their husband like it’s 1959’ and spend their days cooking and cleaning.

Alena Kate Pettitt, 34, is part of a movement called 'Tradwife', made up of women opting for 'traditional values' in their marriage.

Women following this lifestyle believe that women should be 'homemakers', while their husbands are the 'breadwinners' of the family.

Alena even runs a finishing school called The Darling Academy, which aims to help women "embrace a feminine, grace-filled, and elegant lifestyle".

Explaining her lifestyle to the BBC, Alena, who gave up a career in marketing in her 20s, said that being a 'Tradwife' is about “submitting to and spoiling her husband like it’s 1959”.

She added that she felt alienated growing up in the 90s, where attitudes to male and female roles were becoming more liberal, saying: “The culture at the time was anything but what I enjoyed and it definitely made me feel like an outsider.

"It was all kind of, let's fight the boys and go out and be independent and break glass ceilings. But I just felt like I was born to be a mother and a wife.

"What I really related to where the old shows of the 1950s and 60s.”

Alena added that her 'rebellion' started when she met her husband, who shares the same values as she does.

She continued: “He said, 'I know that you want a man to look after you and to make you feel secure' and he offered himself as that person.

"As soon as that happened, I was just like, finally someone sees it. Finally I can be myself and I don't have to hide who I am anymore."

She said that she makes an effort to fix her clothes and lipstick when her husband gets home, adding: “tracksuits and greasy hair” isn't a good look for wives.

Explaining her choice on her blog, she said: “If my husband wants to ‘pay me’ to stay at home doing the things I need to do to make sure my child and I survive, and all I have to do is lay out one extra plate and make sure his underpants are clean - that’s a trade I’m more than happy with!”

