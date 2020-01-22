'Tradwife' woman claims wives should submit to their husband and spend days cooking and cleaning
22 January 2020, 15:03 | Updated: 22 January 2020, 15:05
A mum has revealed that she left her high flying job to join the 'Tradwife' movement.
A woman has been slammed for insisting that women should ‘submit to their husband like it’s 1959’ and spend their days cooking and cleaning.
Alena Kate Pettitt, 34, is part of a movement called 'Tradwife', made up of women opting for 'traditional values' in their marriage.
Women following this lifestyle believe that women should be 'homemakers', while their husbands are the 'breadwinners' of the family.
I can see clearly now 💗 despite the fact that I am now officially as blind as a bat according to an eye test today 🤪 I still have a very clear vision to #MakeTheHousewifeGreatAgain Ladies, we are SO lucky to live in a generation that professes we can be anything we want to be, but please don’t let this culture hoodwink you into thinking that staying home isn’t contributing, or that you are “just” a housewife. Housewives are the pillars of our communities. We raise people up, literally, and figuratively. Women who work outside of the home are fabulous - but so are we! We can rightfully choose either option without feeling like one will make us judged. Sadly we still experience inequality. Life isn’t about winning favour by following what the *outspoken* say is the right way. Sometimes there are moments and movements in every generation that get it wrong for so many people!... I believe God created us to all live and love in abundance, so that means we should all be blessed *if we follow our true calling*. If yours is to go out to work, that’s beautiful. If yours is to work IN the home then that’s beautiful too! Don’t be afraid to follow that dream! Traditional femininity, traditional gender roles, homemaking, and being committed to a not-so modern or trendy lifestyle isn’t shameful. Nor is it a “cop-out” to stay home and raise your babies, tend to your nest and be your husbands helpmeet. Modern culture spins lies that say we must hustle, must have more, we must be staunch, and that unless you are earning copper coins and folding money you yourself are worthless... “a wife of noble character, who can find? She is worth far more than rubies”... Proverbs 31:10 💗 Just sharing with you that I can see clearly now, I spent 15 years hustling, pretending to be one of the boys, pretending I wanted office jobs and to climb the corporate ladder. Feeling ashamed of my true dreams and desires... acting like Samantha when I was really a Charlotte. Feeling oh-so-alone, and for what!? For who? We have one life to live on this earthly plane, we might as well be ourselves. Even if that means *choosing* a life of sugar and spice! 👗 It’s most definitely - all things nice 🎀
Alena even runs a finishing school called The Darling Academy, which aims to help women "embrace a feminine, grace-filled, and elegant lifestyle".
Explaining her lifestyle to the BBC, Alena, who gave up a career in marketing in her 20s, said that being a 'Tradwife' is about “submitting to and spoiling her husband like it’s 1959”.
She added that she felt alienated growing up in the 90s, where attitudes to male and female roles were becoming more liberal, saying: “The culture at the time was anything but what I enjoyed and it definitely made me feel like an outsider.
"It was all kind of, let's fight the boys and go out and be independent and break glass ceilings. But I just felt like I was born to be a mother and a wife.
"What I really related to where the old shows of the 1950s and 60s.”
Friday reali-tea 🇬🇧 school run, car vacuumed, house vacuumed, bathrooms still to clean, laundry to do, lunch to make, coffee with a friend, then back to school we go, then out for a run, and lastly dinner to cook - all with a sinus headache that feels like an earthquake inside my brain... How do we do it ladies!? With ⚡️The Power of Earl Grey⚡️ (in our favourite EB mug, that’s how) 🤪 I hope you’re all having a nice day whatever you are doing, big or small... busy or not. This is a little reminder just to breathe - we’ve got this ☕️ While I have the chance and my tea is still hot I might sneak in a Penguin chocolate biscuit and a little bit of Bible time... Have a lovely day my friends! 🇬🇧 . . . #housewifelife #cleaning #teabreak #homemaker #emmabridgewater #hincharmy #unionjack #englishhome #domesticscience #cleaningday #homesweethome #cleaningmotivation #britishroyalfamily #replikate #duchessofcambridge #thedarlingacademy #englishetiquette #madamechic #acleanhomeisahappyhome #authorsofinstagram #mummybloggeruk #homemaking #mrshincharmy #happilyathome #stayathomemomlife #tradwife #englishhousewife #youtubehousewife #tradwivesuk
Alena added that her 'rebellion' started when she met her husband, who shares the same values as she does.
She continued: “He said, 'I know that you want a man to look after you and to make you feel secure' and he offered himself as that person.
Continually dating your spouse is SO important ♥️ We can get so wrapped up in the kids, in the hum-drum of daily life that it can become so easy to forget each other and let romance slide. When I was filming with the BBC last month, they raised an interesting question about whether I have put kids first ahead of my husband since we became parents - and the answer to that is a big fat NO. I love my child fiercely, as any Mother does, and kids are our greatest responsibility, but my husband comes first, and he ALWAYS will. Because without him, I’d not have had my child, because of him my child and I are safe and well fed. Because of him, because of the romance that blossomed between us all those years ago we actually have a family... and when we are empty nesters in 10 or so years we’ll be staring each other in the face each and every day with no one to distract us. When we do that, I want to see a face that I’ve paid attention to for all those years, whose laugh lines I’ve helped create, whose gray hairs I’ve witnessed come in one by one. Yes, children are important, love them, nurture them, raise them well, but don’t adore them. The adoration should be kept for your spouse, and *witnessed* by your children. Children flourish when they witness a strong undivided relationship between their parents. In Matthew 19:5 (originally referenced from Genesis 2:24 upon the creation of Adam & Eve) Jesus teaches on divorce, but I think what he says is also SO profound as a model for marriage. “Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh. So therefore they are no longer two, but one flesh”... 💗 STOP PRESS ✋🏻***A man shall leave his father and mother and fly the nest***. That very man is your child, Mama! Who will one day have a wife of his own. 💍Show him by example that his marriage matters most, before all other things ♥️ Don’t forget *your* partner in crime while raising him! Your other half will be right there beside you when the church bells ring and confetti falls for your offspring. Have a best friend to turn to on that day, not a stranger. Date each other! Your spouse comes first ♥️
"As soon as that happened, I was just like, finally someone sees it. Finally I can be myself and I don't have to hide who I am anymore."
She said that she makes an effort to fix her clothes and lipstick when her husband gets home, adding: “tracksuits and greasy hair” isn't a good look for wives.
Explaining her choice on her blog, she said: “If my husband wants to ‘pay me’ to stay at home doing the things I need to do to make sure my child and I survive, and all I have to do is lay out one extra plate and make sure his underpants are clean - that’s a trade I’m more than happy with!”
