Susanna Reid shocks fans with unrecognisable throwback news clip from 20 years ago

By Naomi Bartram

Susanna Reid has shared a shock throwback video from her early days as a newsreader.

Weekdays wouldn’t be the same without Susanna Reid waking us up on Good Morning Britain.

But now the telly star has shocked her fans by sharing a clip from her first national news bulletin on the BBC almost 20 years ago.

Posting the clip to her social media accounts, Susanna can be seen reading the headlines from the May Day Bank Holiday, including a report of a demonstration from anti-capitalist campaigners.

Almost unrecognisable, the video shows her in her 20s with a short hair cut and conservative blouse.

Alongside it, she wrote: “Someone at TV Live unearthed my first national news bulletin on BBC TV. It was in May 2000 so there’s 20 years between these pictures. Rocking the Playmobil hair 🤣”

And fans were quick to comment on the post, with many pointing out she seems to look younger now than she did two decades ago.

“How do you look younger now TELL ME YOUR SECRETS,” wrote one person.

Another said: “Like a fine wine 🍷,” while a third agreed: “Getting better with age ❤️”.

A fourth even hailed her “Benjamin Button,” for seemingly ageing backwards.

Susanna joined BBC Breakfast in 2003 where she stayed for 11 years before joining Good Morning Britain in 2014 alongside co-stars Ben Shephard, Charlotte Hawkins and Sean Fletcher.

Piers Morgan was then hired in 2015 to give the morning telly show a rating boost.

While the pair seemingly get on well off-screen, they came to blows during Tuesday’s show in a conversation about Prince Harry.

Following the news that he is stepping down as a senior member of the royal family, along with wife Meghan Markle, Piers said Prince Harry’s speech made his "skin crawl".

Susanna then hit back: "Yes, so he's decided to give up all the palaces and the servants and the royal funding and he wants to have a more peaceful life. And I don't know why you have to keep having a go at him."