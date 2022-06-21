Holidaymakers caught urinating in the sea at Spanish resort face £645 fine

21 June 2022, 10:12 | Updated: 21 June 2022, 10:13

You could be slapped with a huge fine if you're caught urinating in the sea
You could be slapped with a huge fine if you're caught urinating in the sea. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

People visiting the area have been banned from weeing in the sea, and face a hefty fine if they're caught breaking the new rule.

Holidaymakers caught urinating in the sea at a popular resort in Spain could face a fine of up to £645.

Locals and tourists have been warned of serious consequences for those caught breaking the new rule, however, it is unknown how they plan to enforce these new conditions.

The area of Spain where these rules have come into place is Vigo, which is located on the coast in the northwest of the country.

The council have issued the warning, which prohibits anyone from urinating in the sea or on the beach.

The area of Vigo have bought the new rules in in a bid to clean up the beaches
The area of Vigo have bought the new rules in in a bid to clean up the beaches. Picture: Getty

This is in a bid to clean up the beaches as well as reduced hygiene and sanitary risks.

While the city council plan to instal public toilets for the peak season, they still warn that anyone caught urinating in sea or on the beach will face a fine of up to €750 (£645).

People have been left confused over how this new rule will be policed
People have been left confused over how this new rule will be policed. Picture: Getty

And while many people are all for cleaning up the beaches and making them a more sanitary area, the question left on everyone's mind is – how do you police this?

One person took to Twitter to ask: "I'm fascinated... how would they know? Will someone be scanning the sea with binoculars searching for those tell -tell smiles of relief perhaps?"

Another posted: "I'd be interested on how they plan to catch people doing this."

