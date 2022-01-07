Passenger caught sending text saying she has Covid while on plane

The woman sent a text to someone telling them to 'shhhh' as she told them she had coronavirus. Picture: Reddit/byu/tristydotj

By Alice Dear

The woman's 'alarming' text messages were pictured by a fellow flyer sat in the seat behind.

A passenger has been caught sending a text revealing that she has Covid-19 while sat on an aircraft with other flyers.

The woman's phone and the shocking messages where captured by a fellow passenger sat directly behind her on the flight.

Posting the picture on Reddit, user byu/tristydotj wrote: "Caught this woman sitting in front of me on a plane sending some very alarming texts.

The text the woman is sending is a little hard to make out, but what we can see is a message reading: "We have Covid...shhh. That's why we're coming home a day [unknown]. On the plane."

The woman's message was captured by a fellow passenger. Picture: Reddit/byu/tristydotj

The post comes with no more information regarding if they were flying when the picture was taken, if the person who took the picture said something or where they were flying to and from.

What it has done, however, is cause outrage online as people call out the unknown woman for her actions.

One person commented on the post: "Why would you go out knowing you have the potential to harm others and possibly make them sick. That’s not very empathetic."

Another wrote: "I would have snitched so fast to the flight attendants. OMG. Like they would have to walk home if I saw that."

A third person shared: "Nah I would have had that flight attendant over so fast to show them that picture. Like, why you think people want to breathe your recycled covid air?!"

