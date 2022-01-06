Woman who found tampon in boyfriend's room traces serial number to find out if he's cheated

By Alice Dear

The woman even contacted the team at Tampax to find out the truth – and they got back to her.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A woman who wanted to find out if her boyfriend had cheated has gone viral after going to extreme lengths to reveal the truth.

The woman, Lois, shared her highly entertaining endeavour in a TikTok video, which has now been viewed and liked by hundreds of thousands of people.

In the video (posted on loissa4), Lois explains that she first became suspicious when she found a single tampon and an old mascara under her boyfriend's wardrobe in his bedroom.

When he denied that he had ever had another girl in that room, Lois decided to go into full investigation mode.

Lois decided the best way to find out the truth was to track the serial number on the tampon. Picture: TikTok/loissa4

Lois decided to use the serial number on the side of the tampon to attempt to trace when it had been made, sold or bought.

When she struggled to work out what the numbers on the packet meant, she decided the best course of action was to contact Tampax directly.

Writing in an email shared in the TiKTok video, she pens: "Hello. What is the code on the side of the individual tampon for?

"I have a tampon with the code 93452080N2 on the side. It's yellow; regular. Can this tell me when it was manufactured?

"I found it in my boyfriend's draw so I am doing some investigation. Thank you."

The woman found the tampon and an old mascara under her boyfriend's wardrobe. Picture: TikTok/loissa4

And guess what – she received a reply from a very helpful woman, Grace, who helped her in her task.

She wrote back to Lois: "Happy to answer your question"

"The code on the wrapper (or on the box of tampons) is the production code, and indicated the date the tampons were manufactured. Based on the code you provided, the tampon in your photo was made December 11, 2019."

When people started asking if the story had a conclusion, and whether the dates overlapped with the time the couple had been together, Lois shared a follow-up video.

Lois emailed the team at Tampax to find out what the serial numbers meant. Picture: TikTok/loissa4

She explained that at the time she discovered the tampon, she and her partner were not officially together but were dating.

Lois added that this was also the first time she had been at her boyfriend's house and in his room.

Once Tampax got back to her, Lois' partner explained that it could have belonged to the girl who lived in the room before him, as it was a University house.

She admitted that the whole thing was "a bit of a joke" and that the story actually has a very happy ending – Lois and her boyfriend are still together to this day.

Tampax got back to the woman, giving a very detailed explanation of when the specific tampon was created. Picture: TikTok/loissa4

People have been left impressed by the woman's detective skills, as well as the Tampax employee for her help.

One person commented on the video: "Grace at Tampax deserves a pay rise."

Another wrote: "Tampax customer service deserves an 10/10."