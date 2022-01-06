Woman who found tampon in boyfriend's room traces serial number to find out if he's cheated

6 January 2022, 14:28

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The woman even contacted the team at Tampax to find out the truth – and they got back to her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman who wanted to find out if her boyfriend had cheated has gone viral after going to extreme lengths to reveal the truth.

The woman, Lois, shared her highly entertaining endeavour in a TikTok video, which has now been viewed and liked by hundreds of thousands of people.

In the video (posted on loissa4), Lois explains that she first became suspicious when she found a single tampon and an old mascara under her boyfriend's wardrobe in his bedroom.

When he denied that he had ever had another girl in that room, Lois decided to go into full investigation mode.

Lois decided the best way to find out the truth was to track the serial number on the tampon
Lois decided the best way to find out the truth was to track the serial number on the tampon. Picture: TikTok/loissa4

Lois decided to use the serial number on the side of the tampon to attempt to trace when it had been made, sold or bought.

When she struggled to work out what the numbers on the packet meant, she decided the best course of action was to contact Tampax directly.

Writing in an email shared in the TiKTok video, she pens: "Hello. What is the code on the side of the individual tampon for?

"I have a tampon with the code 93452080N2 on the side. It's yellow; regular. Can this tell me when it was manufactured?

"I found it in my boyfriend's draw so I am doing some investigation. Thank you."

The woman found the tampon and an old mascara under her boyfriend's wardrobe
The woman found the tampon and an old mascara under her boyfriend's wardrobe. Picture: TikTok/loissa4

And guess what – she received a reply from a very helpful woman, Grace, who helped her in her task.

She wrote back to Lois: "Happy to answer your question"

"The code on the wrapper (or on the box of tampons) is the production code, and indicated the date the tampons were manufactured. Based on the code you provided, the tampon in your photo was made December 11, 2019."

When people started asking if the story had a conclusion, and whether the dates overlapped with the time the couple had been together, Lois shared a follow-up video.

Lois emailed the team at Tampax to find out what the serial numbers meant
Lois emailed the team at Tampax to find out what the serial numbers meant. Picture: TikTok/loissa4

She explained that at the time she discovered the tampon, she and her partner were not officially together but were dating.

Lois added that this was also the first time she had been at her boyfriend's house and in his room.

Once Tampax got back to her, Lois' partner explained that it could have belonged to the girl who lived in the room before him, as it was a University house.

She admitted that the whole thing was "a bit of a joke" and that the story actually has a very happy ending – Lois and her boyfriend are still together to this day.

Tampax got back to the woman, giving a very detailed explanation of when the specific tampon was created
Tampax got back to the woman, giving a very detailed explanation of when the specific tampon was created. Picture: TikTok/loissa4

People have been left impressed by the woman's detective skills, as well as the Tampax employee for her help.

One person commented on the video: "Grace at Tampax deserves a pay rise."

Another wrote: "Tampax customer service deserves an 10/10."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A woman has shared how you can clean your Pandora bracelet

Woman shares simple cleaning hack to make Pandora bracelet look good as new
You could claim £125 if you are or have been working from home during the pandemic

People still working from home can claim £125 cash back

A man was kicked off a train for shouting at a child

Man kicked off quiet train after demanding 7-year-old child moves from his ‘reserved’ seat
A bride has hit out at her friends and family

Bride furious after guests refuse to donate £1,100 each to pay for wedding
The 'worst places' to live in England have been revealed

The top 10 'worst places' to live in England 2022 have been revealed

Trending on Heart

Tim Campbell has joined The Apprentice

Who is The Apprentice's Tim Campbell and what is his net worth?

TV & Movies

Sir Alan Sugar's net worth revealed

What is Sir Alan Sugar's net worth 2022 and how did he make his money?

TV & Movies

The Apprentice runs for 12 weeks on BBC One

The Apprentice episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the final?

TV & Movies

A full list of The Apprentice winners

The Apprentice winners: Where are they now?

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer viewers think they know who Bagpipes is

The Masked Singer fans ‘work out’ Bagpipes is a huge music legend

TV & Movies

Emmerdale viewers think Manpreet is still alive

Emmerdale fans convinced Manpreet is still alive after spotting clue

TV & Movies

Dermot O'Leary suffered a wardrobe malfunction

This Morning viewers spot Dermot O’Leary’s awkward wardrobe blunder

This Morning

Could Doughnuts be a famous footballer?

The Masked Singer fans 'unmistakably' suss out Doughnuts after recognising distinctive voice

TV & Movies

You could join the Love Island 2022 line up

How to apply for Love Island 2022

Love Island 2021

Stacey Solomon will be heading back to work soon following three months of maternity leave

Stacey Solomon 'so sad' to return to work following three month maternity leave

Celebrities

The Radfords have discussed the possibility of having another baby

Britain's biggest family could get even bigger as Radfords consider baby number 23
The Tourist ending has left some people confused

The Tourist ending explained: What happened to Jamie Dornan's character?

TV & Movies

The Cabins is filmed in the UK

Where is ITV's The Cabins 2022 filmed?

TV & Movies

Mark Charnock plays Marlon in Emmerdale

Inside Mark Charnock’s life away from Emmerdale

TV & Movies

Masked Singer viewers think they know who Traffic Cone is

Masked Singer viewers ‘work out’ Traffic Cone identity after noticing surprise song clue

TV & Movies