UK supermarket selling 1p veg until Thursday - how to claim the offer

Iceland is offering all online customers the chance to get veg for 1p this week (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

Iceland is selling a range of vegetables for just 1p until Thursday, April 14.

A major UK supermarket is slashing the price of its vegetables for a limited time this week.

Iceland will be selling all of its veg for the hugely discounted price of 1p (down from £1), but the offer is only available online.

To claim the discount, all you need to do is add your chosen pack of Easter vegetables to your online shopping basket and enter the code ‘ICE1VEG’ at the checkout. You'll need to spend at least £35 to make an order for delivery.

The offer runs until 11pm on Thursday, April 14, and Iceland have confirmed that all veg included in the offer will have 'best before' dates that fall after the Easter weekend.

Iceland are selling the veg online. Picture: Alamy

Richard Walker, managing director at Iceland, said: “Our 1p vegetable sale was so popular at Christmas, especially when so many other supermarkets hike up the prices of their roast ingredients, that we decided this was a no-brainer to run it again this Easter.

The veg will be fresh for the Easter weekend (stock image). Picture: Getty

"If we can help people who are feeling the pinch right now to save a few vital pennies while enjoying the same amazing quality of vegetables, then we’ll have done our job of being the supermarket that shoppers can rely on.”

The full list of vegetables that qualify for the offer is below: