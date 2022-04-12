UK supermarket selling 1p veg until Thursday - how to claim the offer
12 April 2022, 13:32
Iceland is selling a range of vegetables for just 1p until Thursday, April 14.
A major UK supermarket is slashing the price of its vegetables for a limited time this week.
Iceland will be selling all of its veg for the hugely discounted price of 1p (down from £1), but the offer is only available online.
To claim the discount, all you need to do is add your chosen pack of Easter vegetables to your online shopping basket and enter the code ‘ICE1VEG’ at the checkout. You'll need to spend at least £35 to make an order for delivery.
The offer runs until 11pm on Thursday, April 14, and Iceland have confirmed that all veg included in the offer will have 'best before' dates that fall after the Easter weekend.
Richard Walker, managing director at Iceland, said: “Our 1p vegetable sale was so popular at Christmas, especially when so many other supermarkets hike up the prices of their roast ingredients, that we decided this was a no-brainer to run it again this Easter.
"If we can help people who are feeling the pinch right now to save a few vital pennies while enjoying the same amazing quality of vegetables, then we’ll have done our job of being the supermarket that shoppers can rely on.”
The full list of vegetables that qualify for the offer is below:
- Iceland Closed Cup Mushrooms, 300g, £0.99
- Iceland Onions, 1kg, £1.00
- Iceland Red Onions, 3 pack, £1.00
- Iceland Baby New Potatoes with Herb Butter, 360g, £1.00
- Iceland Line Onions, 3 pack, £1.00
- Iceland Mash Potato, 400g, £1.00
- Iceland Garlic, 4 pack, £1.00
- Iceland Stew Pack, 900g, £1.00
- Iceland Green Beans, 220g, £1.00
- Iceland Chestnut Mushrooms, 250g, £1.00
- Iceland Kale, 200g, £1.00
- Iceland Sugar Snap Peas, 150g, £1.00
- Iceland Large Flat Mushrooms, 250g, £1.00
- Iceland Cut Soup Vegetables, 320g, £1.00
- Iceland Garden Peas, 800g, £1.00
- Iceland Mini Corn Cobs, 625g, £1.00
- Iceland Battered Onion Rings, 670g, £0.99
- Iceland Mixed Veg, 900g, £1.00
- Iceland Broccoli Florets, 800g, £1.00
- Iceland Supersweet Sweetcorn, 700g, £1.00
- Iceland Diced Onions, 650g, £1.00
- Iceland Very Fine Whole Green Beans, 900g, £1.00
- Iceland Cauliflower Florets, 800g, £1.00
- Iceland Country Mix, 800g, £1.00
- Iceland Button Sprouts, 900g, £1.00
- Iceland Sliced Mixed Pepper, 650g, £1.00
- Iceland Baby Carrots, 900g, £1.00
- Iceland Floret & Carrot Mix, 900g, £1.00
- Iceland Petit Pois Peas, 600g, £1.00
- Iceland Whole Leaf Spinach, 900g, £1.00
- Iceland Casserole Vegetables, 1kg, £1.00
- Iceland Floret Mix, 800g, £1.00
- Iceland Chopped Garlic, 100g, £1.00
- Iceland Tenderstem Broccoli, 180g, £1.00
- Iceland Sliced Green Beans, 900g, £1.00
- Iceland Chopped Ginger, 75g, £1.00
- Lockwoods Mushy Peas, 907g, £1.00
- Iceland Chopped Coriander, 75g, £1.00
- Iceland Mini Corn Cobs, 625g, £0.99
- Iceland Chopped Chilli, 75g, £1.00
- Iceland Sliced Mushrooms, 500g, £1.00
- Iceland Garden Peas, 800g, £1.00
- Iceland Carrot & Swede Mash, 450g, £1.00
- Iceland Carrot Batons, 800g, £1.00
- Iceland Butternut Squash, 500g, £1.00