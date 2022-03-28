Cleaning fans amazed by little-known washing machine drawer hack
28 March 2022, 12:55
A woman has shared a genius hack that helps get your washing machine drawer clean and sparkling.
Most of us will know the struggle of the washing machine drawer getting filthy with a build-up of detergent, but one woman has shared an incredible hack to keeping it clean.
She revealed that she previously had no idea the drawer could be removed so you can clean it properly, and was shocked by how dirty it was when she finally realised.
As reported by the Edinburgh Live, the woman - named Faith - managed to slide the drawer out after finding "a little piece to push down".
After having a proper look at it, she set about cleaning the drawer using a combination of warm washing up liquid water, a toothbrush, and a cloth.
Taking to the Facebook group Cleaning tips and tricks, Kate wrote: "How on earth did I not know this drawer came out?!
"I'm not officially an adult and love cleaning, haha! Thank you everyone for your cleaning tips and tricks".
Members of the group rushed to comment their excitement at the spot, with one person writing: "I didn’t know that either!"
Another added: "They say you learn something everyday..... Well today I learned this thank you".
A third wrote: "I brought a second hand washing machine and had it for 3 years (no idea how long they had it) before I pulled the drawer out.
"It was thick with black mould I had never seen anything like it couldn't believe I was washing my clothes in that filth. Pull mine out once a month now."