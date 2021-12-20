Will we have a white Christmas this year?

20 December 2021, 11:15

Here's what we know about the possibility for a white Christmas in 2021... (stock images)
Here's what we know about the possibility for a white Christmas in 2021... (stock images). Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

Will it snow for Christmas in 2021? Here's what the weather forecast is saying...

We can't believe how quickly it's come around, but we now have less than a week to go before Christmas Day.

We all know that the weather in this country can be *unpredictable*, but many of us are holding out hope we'll be treated to a White Christmas after a very difficult year.

While we don't know for sure if or when snow will arrive in time for Christmas, but it's been claimed that some areas could see a whopping 10 inches on Christmas Day.

As reported by the Mirror, The Weather Outlook's Brian Gaze has said it could be a White Christmas, with the mercury dropping to -6C in parts of Scotland.

It looks like a white Christmas could be on the cards in some parts of the UK (stock image)
It looks like a white Christmas could be on the cards in some parts of the UK (stock image). Picture: Getty

Forecasters have also suggested snow could fall down south, too, with temperatures set to be chilly throughout the week.

A Met Office official told Heart's sister station LBC that the odds of a white Christmas aren't "too low".

According to the bookies, the cities most likely to see snow on December 25 are Aberdeen in Scotland (5/2) Edinburgh and Glasgow (3/1), Newcastle (3/1), and Leeds (7/2).

We now have just five days to go until Christmas Day (stock image)
We now have just five days to go until Christmas Day (stock image). Picture: Getty

Temperatures look set to plummet from tomorrow (Tuesday December 21), with a Met Office spokespersons saying: "At the start of this period it will be settled and predominantly dry with large amounts of cloud, though cloud may well be thick enough for the odd spot of drizzle at times.

"In general, cloud amounts will tend to reduce with time, with a corresponding increase in the risk of overnight fog and frost, which may be slow to clear by day in some areas."

