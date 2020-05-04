Why is the May Bank Holiday on a Friday this year?

4 May 2020, 16:58

The first May Bank Holiday will fall on a Friday this year
The first May Bank Holiday will fall on a Friday this year

The May Day Bank Holiday will fall on a Friday - rather than a Monday - this year, and it's all because of VE Day. Here's your need-to-know.

The first Bank Holiday of May takes place this weekend, but will be structured slightly differently than usual.

While May Day has in previous years fallen on a Monday, it will this year take place on a Friday.

Here's your need-to-know on the May Bank Holiday 2020 dates.

The first May Bank Holiday takes place this weekend (stock image)
The first May Bank Holiday takes place this weekend (stock image)

When is the May Bank Holiday 2020?

May Day will this year fall on Friday 8 May, so the Bank Holiday weekend will start and finish earlier than usual.

Why is the first May Bank Holiday on a Friday this year?

May Day has moved to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day).

The May Bank Holiday has only ever moved once before - to celebrate the 50th anniversary of VE Day in 1995.

May Day will fall on a Friday this year to mark VE Day
May Day will fall on a Friday this year to mark VE Day

What is VE Day?

Victory in Europe Day took place on Tuesday May 8, 1945. It was the day that allied forces announced the surrender of Germany in Europe at the end of the Second World War.

When is the second May Bank Holiday of 2020?

There are two Bank Holidays in May - the second falls on the last weekend of the month, which this year is Monday 25th May.

