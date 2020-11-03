Will gyms close during lockdown 2? Boris Johnson resists calls to keep them open

Will gyms stay open in lockdown 2? Picture: PA/Getty

Gyms, pools, tennis courts and golf courts will all close during the second lockdown - here's your need-to-know on the rules.

On Thursday (5 November), England will go into its second national lockdown.

Boris Johnson announced the news over the weekend, revealing that the new measures will last until 2 December.

Read more: What are the rules on meeting other households in the second England lockdown?

Speaking at a press conference from No10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister said: "We have got to be humble in the face of nature, in this country alas - as much of Europe - the virus is spreading much faster than the reasonable worst case scenario.

Gyms in England will be asked to close on Thursday (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Unless we act, we could see death in this country at several thousand a day, a bigger mortality than in April."

Detailing the new rules, he added: "must stay at home - only leave for education, for work, for exercise and recreation outdoors with your household, on your own, or one person from another household, for medical reasons, escape from danger or harm, and to shop for food and essentials".

Read more: Boris Johnson says second lockdown will end on December 2 amid fears of an extension

What are the rules for gyms, pools, tennis courts and golf courts?

All non-essential shops, retail businesses and leisure centres must close during this time - including indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

There have been calls from sporting bodies to keep gyms, pools and other exercise businesses open during this time, but the government is resisting these.

Answering questions from MPs, Boris Johnson said that unpicking parts of lockdown would mean "the effectiveness of the whole package is compromised".

Speaking in the House of Commons, Conservative MP James Bracknell asked Mr Johnson: "Given the proven benefits of exercise and the lack of any clear evidence that these activities have contributed to an increase in the R rate, might the prime minister be willing to reconsider the current guidance within the next four weeks?"

The Prime Minister then replied: "Once you unpick at one thing, alas, the effectiveness of the whole package is compromised.

"That is why I want everybody to work together for the next four weeks, as I say, to get the R under control so that we can open things up again in time for December."

NOW READ:

Which shops and businesses will close on Thursday during England's second lockdown?