Woman caught her boyfriend cheating after he started talking in his sleep

A woman found out her boyfriend was cheating when he spoke in his sleep. Picture: TikTok @xbaileyhunter

A woman revealed she found out her boyfriend was being unfaithful when he started sleep talking.

A TikTok user has shared the unbelievable story of how she caught her boyfriend cheating on her.

Bailey Hunter (@xbaileyhunter) posted a lengthy video on her social media account, which explains how her former partner once said the name of another woman while he was sleeping.

She then went on to reveal how this helped her uncover her ex’s lies.

Bailey told her followers: "So I get out of bed and I look up this girl on Facebook and I notice she's married and has kids so I don't really think too much of it.

"When he wakes up in the morning I ask him about her and he's like 'oh she's just some girl I went to high school with' but I wasn't fully convinced."

Bailey then messaged the woman asking whether she knew her boyfriend, as she continued: "The way she responded is what put me even more on edge.

“She was like 'you need to mind your own business, you're just his crazy ex-girlfriend' and I was like 'excuse me I'm not his ex-girlfriend, he's living in my house, I'm paying for his phone bill, he drives my car to work, he's very much my boyfriend'."

Bailey Hunter dumped her boyfriend after finding out he was cheating. Picture: TikTok @xbaileyhunter

After deciding to investigate further, she started looking at her boyfriend’s phone history.

"Since it's only my name on the phone plan I'm able to view all of the phone calls from all of the phones on that line," she said.

"So I start looking through his phone calls and notice a 45-minute phone call with a number I didn't recognise. When I ask him about this he was just like 'I've never made a 45-minute phone call, the company must have made a mistake'."

Bailey then dumped her boyfriend and kicked him out of her house.

Unsurprisingly, the video has now been watched over 650k times, with many TikTok users shocked by the story.

“The way he told on himself in his SLEEP,” said one person, while someone else wrote: “So funny how he dug his own grave,” and third person added that it was ‘karma’.